As we continue with our Montreal Canadiens draft reviews, we move to one of the most polarizing weekends since general manager Kent Hughes took over from the previous regime: the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

It was quite the departure from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, one of the best hauls in recent franchise history. Not only did they land Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick, they also ended up selecting the best player in the draft, phenom Lane Hutson, 62nd overall.

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Of course, the Canadiens no longer had the advantage of picking first overall the following year, but having a top-five selection still leads to a situation in which you’re almost guaranteed to land an impact player. And we’re all aware of the importance of hitting on first-round picks, as the Canadiens failed to do so throughout the majority of Marc Bergevin’s tenure. The result was essentially a complete lack of prospect development for over a decade.

The times have changed, but seeing as we’re dealing with a relatively recent draft, we have to keep in mind that prospect development is not linear. We cannot simply judge the value of the class by how many players have made it to the NHL when evaluating a draft as fresh as 2023.

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However, we can evaluate how far they’ve come since being drafted, to give us insight as to their reassessed potential.

The bulk of this article will focus on Montreal’s fifth overall pick, defenceman David Reinbacher.

While there’s no doubt he held an interesting amount of pre-draft potential, and was seen as the best available blue liner by many teams, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that he’s yet to earn a spot in the NHL. He’s a right-handed defenceman, which means he carries more value than others, and will consequently be given a longer leash to hopefully reach his potential.

No. 5 Overall – David Reinbacher – Defenceman – 6’2″, 194 lb, 2GP, 0G, 1A, 1PT

Reinbacher was given a two-game audition at the end of the season, once the regular defencemen needed a rest, and the team had already qualified for the playoffs. He played a grand total of 26:17 during his short stint in the NHL, the epitome of a low-stakes tryout.

Every player is different, which means we cannot simply point to the other players selected in the top five to suggest Reinbacher is lagging in his development. However, eight other defencemen have already spent more time in the NHL than Reinbacher, with many of them picked in the later rounds of the draft.

Goalies usually take even longer to develop than defenceman, and yet, Jacob Fowler, selected in the third round of the same draft, has already played 17 games with the Canadiens.

Of course, injuries have played a significant part in slowing Reinbacher’s development, as did a frustrating and tumultuous draft+1 season in Europe, playing for EHC Kloten (Swiss League). The Canadiens were hoping he’d find some semblance of stability away from Montreal, but instead, he had to deal with a team that imploded, with three different men serving as the head coach throughout the year.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that Reinbacher has improved his play since joining the Rocket, and is much less timid than when he first arrived in North America. A heightened level of aggression is still in order, but it’s fair to say he’s starting to use his reach to his advantage in scrums.

He also managed to play 57 games, which may not seem like an accomplishment for some prospects, but Reinbacher’s injury history has forced him to miss an overabundance of critical games throughout his development. To give you an idea of his injury misfortune, he only played in 10 games for the Rocket in 2023-24, and 2024-25.

In other words, he tripled his professional North American hockey experience in 2025-26, setting a career best in goals (5) and assists (19).

If we were judging based on what Reinbacher has done since being drafted, it would be very difficult to suggest he’s not trending towards being a draft disappointment. And yet, there’s still developmental runway left to explore.

Highlights videos reveal that Reinbacher does have flashes of brilliance, including his work in transition, but they ignore the reality of being a professional hockey player: every shift matters, not just those that end up in highlight reels.

It will be a tall mountain to climb, but if Reinbacher can find his rhythm in the NHL, the overall impression of the 2023 Canadiens draft class will improve considerably.

To do so, he’ll need a little more luck in the injury department, lots of time at the gym, and at least half a season in which he is used as the Rocket’s top defenceman. For the most part, fellow defensive prospect Adam Engstrom has served as the top blue liner in the AHL, though there have been several games in which they played alongside each other.

No.69 Overall – Jacob Fowler – Goaltender – 6’2″, 214lb, 17 GP, 9-6-2, .908 SV%, 2.43 GAA.

Admittedly, using Fowler as evidence to imply Reinbacher’s development has been substandard was a stretch, because if things went according to plan, Fowler would have spent the entire season in the AHL.

With that in mind, things rarely go perfectly in a professional setting, which led to Fowler’s promotion to the NHL, and quick ascension as a legitimate professional goaltender.

In a sense, Fowler’s ability to adapt to a new situation has come to define him, especially since he tackles these challenges with aplomb.

Not only did Fowler become the Laval Rocket’s top goaltender as a rookie with little to no experience in the AHL, he also finished the NHL season with the best numbers of any netminder.

He did not play as often as Jakub Dobes, but there’s no doubt his presence in the Canadiens lineup served as a corrective tool at a time when playoffs seemed to be slipping from Montreal’s grasp. His stoic style of play was exactly what the doctor ordered for the Habs.

Fowler’s first NHL game, a 36-save performance that secured an important win versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, set the tone for his rookie campaign, and hopefully, beyond.

He also served as an essential contingency plan should Dobes falter, a legitimate possibility, as he was also a rookie netminder in one of the most pressure-packed jobs in the sports world.

With Fowler in place, both Dobes and the rest of the Canadiens played with a heightened sense of confidence, leading to an improved record, and a much easier time qualifying for the playoffs. It also allowed Dobes to rest with more frequency, leaving him relatively fresh for Montreal’s impressive push in the 2026 NHL Playoffs.

As it stands, Fowler is the most important prospect drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in our annual fan vote.

Fortunately, by signing Dobes to a three-year contract extension this summer, the Habs have afforded Fowler a little more time to iron out some wrinkles in his game. Ideally, he’d be serving as Laval’s starter throughout the entire year, gaining crucial experience as a starting goaltender, but a 1A/1B situation with the Canadiens should offer plenty of ice time for the 21-year-old Florida native.

Florian Xhekaj And Bogdan Konyushkov

If both Reinbacher and Fowler make it to the NHL in a permanent fashion, 2023 will end up being a solid draft.

On the flip side of the coin, if Reinbacher does not pan out, the Canadiens will need players selected in later rounds, such as Florian Xhekaj, to make their mark.

Xhekaj, chosen 101st overall in 2023, had one of the best rookie seasons in Laval Rocket history, when he scored 24 goals in 69 games as a rookie in 2024-25. He did most of his damage playing on the fourth line, though he also enjoyed time on the powerplay, as well as the penalty kill.

His production declined last season, to the tune of 17 goals and 12 assists in 64 games. We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention he earned a five-game call-up with the Canadiens, where he registered an assist, not to mention several hits.

His rough-and-tumble style of play will always give him an advantage when it comes to potential call-ups from the farm, as he can essentially be used in a plug-and-play situation in the bottom six. You could even argue that he’s already defied the odds by playing in the NHL for a handful of games, especially when we keep his draft position in mind.

Bogdan Konyushkov is yet to play for the Canadiens, but once he makes his way to North America, possibly as early as the end of next season, he will also have a clear-cut advantage over his counterparts hoping to earn a job in the NHL. He has already played over 260 games in the KHL, including an entire year spent as Torpedo’s captain.

Given his steady progression, the Canadiens negotiated an interesting agreement with Torpedo. They convinced the KHL club to terminate his contract, which allowed the Habs to offer Konyushkov a two-year deal. The Habs then agreed to loan him back to his KHL club, giving him a chance to play out the 2026-27 season. Once his campaign is over, he will be available to play for both the Rocket or the Canadiens.

It’s a novel solution to a long-time issue, as the NHL and KHL do not currently have a valid transfer agreement. It’s also a testament to Montreal’s interest in the smooth-skating defenceman’s services.

Montreal Canadiens Brass Tacks

Quentin Miller, Sam Harris, Yevgeni Volohkin, Filip Eriksson, and Luke Mittelstadt should all be considered long shots, but the remaining players stemming from the 2023 NHL Entry Draft have not written the final chapter in their hockey journey books.

If one of them ‘hits’, so to speak, you’d be armed with much more ammo to argue that 2023 should be considered a good draft for the Habs.

But once again, we’re discussing a hypothetical situation.

If Reinbacher improves considerably.

If Xhekaj and Konyushkov make it.

If one of the players chosen in late rounds defy the odds…

Simply put, the word “if” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in this analysis, which is never a good sing.

With the power of hindsight, we’d be delving into intellectual dishonesty if we did not acknowledge the 2023 NHL Entry Draft could have yielded better assets.

There’s still a chance Reinbacher will ascend as a useful defenceman for the Habs, but truth be told, the value of the Canadiens’ draft haul will always be linked to his contemporary impact in the NHL.

As it stands, it does not exist.

We’ll reevaluate if new information come to light, but for now, we’re going to suggest the 2023 draft was underwhelming, even if Fowler has already demonstrated he has NHL starter potential.

Montreal Canadiens 2022 Draft Grade: C