Dec 9, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Winnipeg Jets assistant coach Pascal Vincent during the game against the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. The Jets defeated the Stars 5-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the Montreal Canadiens and NHL news items you may have missed on Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens News

The Canadiens will have to find a new head coach for the Laval Rocket, as former coach Pascal Vincent has accepted a job in the NHL with another franchise. Vincent was easily the best AHL coach the Rocket have had since moving to Laval, and definitely deserves the promotion to the NHL, it’s just a shame it wasn’t with the Habs. [Canadiens Lose AHL Head Coach To Kraken]

One of the top Canadiens prospects, Alexander Zharovsky, has arrived in Montreal. Here’s what to expect from the highly-skilled forward this summer, as well as for the 2026-27 season. [Top Canadiens Prospect Zharovsky Summer Plans, Demidov Practice]

File this under ‘not surprising whatsoever’, Bryce Pickford, the high-scoring defenceman, will be in the running for the CHL Defenceman of the Year, as well as the CHL Player of the Year. Pickford finished seventh in the annual Montreal Canadiens prospect rankings, as voted on by Habs fans. [Canadiens Top 20 Prospects: No.7 – Extraordinary Pickford]

Habs prospect Bryce Pickford has been named a finalist for the CHL Defenceman of the Year and the CHL Player of the Year.



He scored 45 goals & 38 assists for 83 points in 55 regular season games with the Medicine Hat Tigers this year 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkvd3csGl0 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) June 10, 2026

This isn’t necessarily Canadiens-related news, but Darnell Nurse has demanded a trade from the Edmoton Oilers. Nurse was a former client of current Habs general manager Kent Hughes, a situation that led to a very rich contract with the Oilers, to the tune of eight years, and a $9.25 million annual average value. We have to admit, it’s funny that Hughes’ solid work as an agent is actively hurting his competitors in the NHL.

Oilers assistant captain Darnell Nurse has requested a trade out of Edmonton, and has submitted a list of preferred teams to the team.



The 31-year-old defenceman has spent the entirety of his 12-year NHL career with the Oilers, and is seeking a fresh start elsewhere.



(H/T… pic.twitter.com/e10aEYKUYc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2026

ICYMI: Newfoundlander Alex Newhook didn’t exactly dominate when it came to puck possession, but he improved his production in 2025-26, and his playoff performance was enough to earn him well-deserved praise. While the first line struggled in the playoffs, depth players, led by Newhook, took over from an offensive standpoint [Canadiens Player Grades: Newhook Clutch Playoff Performance]

Sportsnaut Network

Oft-maligned and constant drama source Mike Babcock is attempting to return to the NHL, but given his history of questionable decisions as a professional, not to mention his actual physical abuse of his players, it’s a complicated situation. [Edmonton Oilers]

The New Jersey Devils need a top-six forward this summer. Not only is Jordan Kyrou a strong candidate, but he’s also a realistic target. The Devils have plenty going for them with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt leading the charge, but their top-six scoring dried up too often last year. [New Jersey Devils]

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas was named to the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team. It’s just another honour for the younger brother of Aliaksei Protas, as Ilya had a standout rookie season.[Washington Capitals]