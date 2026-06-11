On Wednesday, Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas was named to the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team. It’s just another honor for the younger brother of Aliaksei Protas, as Ilya had a standout rookie season.

The AHL’s Top Prospects Team is comprised of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender. Protas joined forwards Konsta Helenius (Rochester Americans) and Michael Brandsegg-Nyard (Grand Rapids Griffins), defensemen Adam Engstrom (Laval Rocket) and Carter Yakemchuk (Bellesville Senators), and goaltender Sergei Murashov (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins).

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Introducing the 2025-26 AHL Top Prospects Team 👉 https://t.co/QrH82Tb6Z7 pic.twitter.com/0rfzbpBYOP — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 10, 2026

Protas, 19, was already named the AHL’s Rookie of the Year for the Hershey Bears in 2025-26. He led the team in goals, power-play goals, power-play points, plus/minus, and shots on goal.

Protas also led all rookies in scoring with 66 points (29 goals and 37 assists) in 69 games. The 19-year-old also recorded six points in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

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In addition to the AHL’s Top Prospects Team and Rookie of the Year, Protas also won four team awards for Hershey. They include the John Travers/Steve Summers Award for best plus/minus, the Kenny Smith Memorial Player of the Game Award, the Jack Gingrich Award for Rookie of the Year, and the Mountz Jewelers Award Team MVP Award.

Protas was called up by the Capitals at the end of the season, registering four points (1 goal, 3 assists) in four games. He eventually returned to the Bears for their AHL playoff run, posting six points (2 goals, 4 assists) in six games.

Protas’ remarkable 2025-26 campaign shows that the future is bright for the Capitals organization. He will most likely made the full-time jump to the NHL next season.