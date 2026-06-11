The New Jersey Devils need a top-six forward this summer. Not only is Jordan Kyrou a strong candidate, but he’s also a realistic target.

The Devils have plenty going for them with Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Jesper Bratt leading the charge, but their top-six scoring dried up too often last year.

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Even-strength production was a real sore spot, and it showed in the standings. Bringing in a winger who can generate chances, finish plays, and keep up with that pace would go a long way toward fixing it.

Kyrou from the St. Louis Blues keeps coming up as someone who fits that bill pretty cleanly.

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The 27-year-old has put up real numbers in his eight-year career. Kyrou’s registered multiple 30-goal seasons and plenty of 70-point-plus campaigns.

He’s got that burst through the middle of the ice that turns neutral-zone carries into odd-man rushes, and he sees the ice well enough to set up linemates. Even when his numbers dipped last season amid St. Louis’ bigger struggles, the underlying stuff suggested he was still pushing play in the right direction.

On a team built for speed like New Jersey, he’d have a chance to look a lot more like his best self. Kyrou is a known finisher, puck carrier, and even earned some love in the Selke Trophy conversation by receiving a handful of votes.

A move east could suit him. The Blues are clearly in the middle of reshaping things under new general manager Alexander Steen, and moving a big contract like Kyrou’s would help them build toward their younger group.

For the Devils, it’s about adding someone ready to contribute now without blowing up what they’ve already assembled.

His $8.125 million cap figure runs for another four years as of July 1st.

It’s not cheap, but with the cap going up and New Jersey having some room to maneuver, it’s workable. And that kind of term beats chasing one-year rentals in a free agency market that has little to no game changers.

St. Louis will want real value back. They’re in for solid NHL piece, a good young prospect or player, and draft picks.

The Devils have options there—Dawson Mercer, their first-rounder this summer, or pulling from their extra defensemen like Seamus Casey.

And if hey prefer an NHL-ready defenseman, perhaps it’s Simon Nemec instead of Mercer going the other way.

It would cost plenty, no question, but the return in upgraded scoring and speed could pay off quickly for a team trying to take the next step.

One big factor is his full no-trade clause.

Blues reporter Jeremy Rutherford noted in a recent mailbag that he thinks Kyrou would be willing to waive it for a trade to the New York Islanders.

That’s not New Jersey, but it does show he’s open to heading to the East Coast.

Right now, the Devils look like the stronger outfit in the Metro compared to the Islanders, with a more exciting NHL core and a clearer path forward.

That could make them a more attractive destination if the conversations turn serious.

Kyrou’s speed and creativity would give Hughes and Bratt another weapon to work with, finally completing a first-line that’s seen it’s door revolve with players who simply cannot finish the elite chances the Peanut Butter and Jelly duo create.

No-trade situations always take some patience, and the final price will depend on how the draft and summer talks shake out.

Still, if the Devils see Kyrou as the guy who can push their offense over the top, going after him feels like one of the smarter swings available. He helps New Jersey lean further into their strengths as a speedy, skilled forward and brings dynamic, game-breaking ability.

If a Kyrou deal is inevitable this summer, Sunny Mehta should certainly be on the phone with Steen.