Joseph Woll’s excellence not enough for Maple Leafs in 2-0 Game 4 loss to Panthers: takeaways

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Joseph Woll did everything in his power to will the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference Second Round clash against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night. But the defending champions played their best game of this series, capturing a 2-0 win on home ice to even things up 2-2.

This best-of-7 is now a best-of-3 after the Panthers held serve the past two games at Amerant Bank Arena, also winning 5-4 in overtime Friday.

Woll was outstanding, finishing with 35 saves. The 26-year-old goalie was particularly superb in the first two periods, when Toronto was out-shot 29-12 and out-chanced 20-8, including 8-3 in high-danger opportunities, per Natural Stat Trick. Yet, the Maple Leafs trailed only 1-0 thanks to Woll.

Joseph Woll’s Mother’s Day gift? A big-time save for mom to clap for 👏



📺: Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/GGgcuB4C3f — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2025

Carter Verhaeghe’s power-play goal at 15:45 of the first period was the only Panthers shot to get by Woll, despite their relentless attack. Matthew Tkachuk’s sweet cross-ice pass was buried by the wide-open Verhaeghe on Florida’s fourth power play of the first period.

Sam Bennett made it 2-0 at 12:09 of the third period, off a surreal fake past two defenders before he wired his fifth playoff goal into the cage.

ABSOLUTE FILTHY GOAL FROM SAM BENNETT 🤮



CATS HAVE A TWO-GOAL LEAD LATE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4Notfn2q8z — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 12, 2025

Sergei Bobrovsky made it hold up, recording his fifth career postseason shutout. He made 23 saves, saving his best for the third period when Toronto pressed and he stopped all 11 shots. Bobrovsky robbed Mathew Knies down low early in the period and made a sensational glove save to deny Auston Matthews one-on-one.

Bobrovsky was voted the No. 1 Star of Game 4, but it most definitely could’ve (should’ve?) been Woll, who was voted No. 3 Star.

With an extra day off, this series resumes Wednesday night in Toronto, the home team having won each of the four games so far.

Related: NHL Games Today: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule, Dates, Times, and Results

3 takeaways after Florida Panthers even series with 2-0 Game 4 win over Toronto Maple Leafs

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

1. Goalie convention

It says a lot that on a night Bobrovsky recorded a key shutout to tie the series, it’s Woll who everyone wants to talk about. In short, it was a heckuva’ night if you love hard-hitting hockey and great goaltending. Woll and Bobrovsky certainly dished up the great goalie play.

Woll wasn’t great in his first start in this series — the Game 3 overtime loss — after replacing the injured Anthony Stolarz early in Toronto’s Game 2 victory. But he was dialed in Sunday; many Maple Leafs followers believed it was the best game he’s played in the NHL That bodes well heading into a crucial fifth game Wednesday back at Scotiabank Arena. The Panthers are getting to their game after a slow start in the series, and the Maple Leafs could have some doubts. An on-point Woll could off-set the surging Panthers on home ice.

Related: Top forwards available in 2025 NHL free agency, including Mitch Marner, Sam Bennett

2. Panthers playoff linchpin

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bennett is going to make a financial killing this offseason, whether he re-signs with the Panthers or hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Every Stanley Cup contender out there can use what Bennett brings, especially how he’s a linchpin to Florida’s playoff success the past three years.

The 28-year-old is an absolute two-way menace for the Panthers, turning up his intensity and propensity to get under the skin of an opponent during the playoffs, though he’s no regular-season slouch either. He’s a tone-setter, combining big hits, tenacious forecheck, aggressive backchecking and timely scoring into an art form.

He was at it again Sunday, leading the Panthers’ relentless attack with eight hits and scoring not only a clutch goal in the third period, but an absolute beauty at that. Bennett continues to raise his play when it matters most; he now leads the Panthers with five goals and eight points in nine playoff games after his seven goals, 14 points and ferocious play helped Florida capture its first Stanley Cup championship last spring.

3. Domi disciplined

In the final seconds of regulation, Toronto forward Max Domi took a run at Florida captain Aleksander Barkov, who’s back was to Domi, near the boards. It was a textbook boarding penalty, not to mention needless and mindless with the buzzer about to sound and the game out of reach.

"It's not a great hit, but honestly, it's also one you don't apologize for."



The panel weighs in on Max Domi's hit at the end of Game 4. pic.twitter.com/OWC9Y63Z9C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 12, 2025

Likely, frustrated by the result, perhaps wanting to send a message to the Panthers who’ve had their fair share of borderline hits in the series, Domi never let up and hammered Barkov from behind. Though Barkov quickly got up as a scrum ensued around him, Domi was assessed a five-minute major for boarding at the 20-minute mark of the third period.

More importantly, the 30-year-old could’ve faced further discipline from the NHL Department of Player Safety. However, he was not suspended for the risky decision to check Barkov from behind, though he was fined $5,000, the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Toronto can breathe a sigh of relief. Domi matches up well against the Panthers rugged style, plus he had a goal and an assist in Toronto’s 4-3 win in Game 2, and also scored an overtime winner in the first round against the Ottawa Senators. His would’ve been a huge loss had he been suspended for Game 5. Now, he’ll just have to keep his head up because the Panthers definitely have his number.