The Minnesota Wild are still in pursuit of Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. Minnesota has been one of the favorites; however, Detroit hasn’t pulled the trigger yet. On Wednesday, the Red Wings announced that Steve Yzerman won’t continue as the general manager, and it has a direct impact on the Wild.

Yzerman’s departure as general manager means there will be a further delay for a Larkin trade as Detroit looks for a new head of hockey operations, as reported by The Athletic’s Michael Russo and Joe Smith. It also removes any momentum there was toward a Larkin deal since the Red Wings will likely wait until a new executive is in charge of the franchise.

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While the news from Detroit hurts the Wild in the short-term, could this be a beneficial long-term outcome?

Why the Minnesota Wild might have a better chance at trading for Dylan Larkin now

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The shakeup in Detroit’s front office could actually benefit Minnesota. It didn’t appear that Yzerman was inclined to trade Larkin to Minnesota for a futures-based package. This means a new general manager could decide to cut ties and move the 29-year-old captain for a package that helps Detroit’s future.

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For example, a package of Charlie Stramel, Danila Yurov, and multiple first-round draft picks could be enticing to a new Detroit executive. Maybe the Red Wings ask for Jesper Wallstedt to be the finishing piece if it means pushing a Larkin trade across the finish line. However, there could also be negatives to this development.

If Larkin outlasting Yzerman changes his mind, the star center could withdraw his trade request. Larkin could also allow the new general manager to convince him to stay. Either way, it would derail the entire scenario of Minnesota trading for Larkin this offseason, and leave a massive hole at the center position.

This could work out in Minnesota’s favor. A new Red Wings general manager could decide to trade Larkin for a futures-based package. The downside could be a complete removal of Larkin’s trade request or an even stronger belief that a package has to include NHL players. This turned from a standstill into a dice roll.

For now, a Larkin trade doesn’t seem to be coming soon, and Minnesota has to wait for Detroit to figure out its next moves in the front office. However, it might come down to how strong Larkin wants to play for the Wild.

Read More: Dylan Larkin’s Future with Detroit Red Wings Changes After Steve Yzerman Exit