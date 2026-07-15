The Detroit Red Wings are looking for a new general manager. Steve Yzerman will transition from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager to a senior advisory role to Governor and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Ilitch, the Red Wings surprisingly announced on Wednesday morning.

A search for a new head of hockey operations is underway.

“I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” Yzerman said in a press release. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I’ve appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

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Detroit says both internal and external candidates will be considered; however, who would be on the table from within the organization?

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From left: Ken Holland, Steve Yzerman and Christopher Ilitch at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 19, 2019. Wings Conference2 (Helene St. James/Detroit Free Press)

The Red Wings waited until mid-July to make a decision on Yzerman. It seemed like the former Detroit player had another opportunity at making a difference as general manager, but that will no longer be the case. So, who are the top internal candidates to replace Yzerman as the Red Wings general manager?

Kris Draper or Shawn Horcoff as the new general manager would be wonderful for the Red Wings. Draper is the current director of amateur scouting and assistant general manager for Detroit. The 55-year-old spent 17 years in Detroit as a player and has been with the organization since 2011.

Horcoff is also an assistant general manager for Detroit; however, he might have more appeal due to his other work. The 47-year-old is the general manager of the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, which was breaking records left and right during the 2025-26 AHL season. It might not be very desirable to promote from within the organization, but Horcoff would be the best internal option.

There will be other external candidates considered as well. With Yzerman transitioning to an advisory role to Ilitch, there could be a desire to find a new voice on the outside to change the culture in Detroit. After all, the Red Wings have the longest current playoff drought in the NHL.

This was a needed change, but now the Red Wings have to find the right successor to Yzerman.

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