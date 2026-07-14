The Detroit Red Wings are looking to make the 2027 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a roadblock has emerged this offseason. In June, Dylan Larkin requested a trade from Detroit, putting the organization in a tough spot. However, there could be an avenue for trading Larkin and acquiring an NHL superstar.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman predicted that Jason Robertson would go to arbitration with the Dallas Stars unless Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman decides he’s the best option for Larkin, as written in an NHL free agency article. Robertson is scheduled to go to arbitration with Dallas on July 25, but it could change if Yzerman makes a bold decision.

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However, is this the right decision for the Red Wings? It would make the team better for the 2026-27 NHL season.

How the Detroit Red Wings can pull off a blockbuster trade for Jason Robertson

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Robertson already nixed a potential trade to the Seattle Kraken, but what about Detroit? The Red Wings have enough cap space to give the 26-year-old star a long-term contract to pair him with Lucas Raymond and Mo Seider. The question is whether Robertson is actually interested in playing for the Red Wings.

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If so, swapping a disgruntled star for a player who scored 50 goals by the end of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs would be an outstanding outcome. The Stars are looking for great value in return for Robertson, and Larkin would be perfect for them. The 29-year-old center has an $8.7 million AAV with five years left on his deal.

Ultimately, it comes down to whether Robertson is willing to extend in Detroit. If he isn’t willing to sign a long-term extension, Yzerman can likely find a better deal for Larkin moving forward. However, the Red Wings do have long-term appeal if Robertson buys into the situation in a potential trade.

Either way, Yzerman will sit on any Larkin trade unless it makes sense for Detroit. Whether that is one year of Robertson or a potential Minnesota Wild package, the Red Wings need to wait for a great return. This is a pivotal moment for Yzerman, who wants to make it back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The best-case scenario would be trading Larkin for Robertson and a long-term contract extension. If that can’t be done, the Red Wings should continue to wait for the right deal.

Read More: Major Dylan Larkin Trade Update – Will He Get Traded From Detroit Red Wings?