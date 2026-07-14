The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are still working together. After Larkin requested a trade from Detroit, the two sides have been unable to resolve the request. So, will the 29-year-old captain get traded from the Red Wings? It doesn’t seem like anything is on the burner right now.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston said that Larkin trade talks have gone quiet, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he is still a member of the Red Wings in September, as reported by the insider on the Chris Johnston Show. To this point, the Red Wings haven’t found a deal that meets their own desires.

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Will Larkin start the 2026-27 NHL season in Detroit? There is a way that he can help his chances of a trade.

How Dylan Larkin can help his chances for a trade from Detroit Red Wings

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Larkin requested a trade from the Red Wings over a month ago, and there has been little progress on a potential deal. The Detroit captain put the Minnesota Wild, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights on his trade list; however, this might not be enough for the Red Wings to deal him.

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If the Wild were offering Matt Boldy or another star player, Larkin would be in Minnesota right now. The Panthers recently traded for Brady Tkachuk, while the Golden Knights haven’t been as connected as the Wild. Therefore, if Larkin wants to get traded soon, expanding his destination list would be the perfect solution.

It would allow other NHL organizations to start a bidding war for Larkin’s services, as a center of his caliber with an $8.7 million AAV is uncommon nowadays. This could force Minnesota, Florida, or Vegas to increase their offers for the 29-year-old star, giving Detroit a stronger return that impacts the upcoming season.

If not, another organization that Larkin has on his expanded list could blow the other offers out of the water. Ultimately, it might require one of the three current teams to step up. Larkin has to be willing to add more organizations to his list if he wants a trade from Detroit that badly before hte season.

After all, Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has proven he will wait for the right trade.

Read More: NHL Insider Reveals Dylan Larkin’s Most Likely Trade Destination