Dylan Larkin and his future with the Detroit Red Wings took a significant turn on Wednesday morning. Steve Yzerman is out as the Red Wings general manager, taking a senior advisory role to owner Chris Ilitch. It is a stunning decision that takes place after the NHL Draft and the first wave of free agency.

Larkin and Yzerman didn’t see eye to eye, which partly led to the captain’s trade request. Now, several questions need answers. Who will become the new Detroit general manager? Does the new general manager go into a full rebuild? Will Yzerman’s exit lead to Larkin withdrawing his trade request?

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This domino effect will drastically impact the Red Wings’ future in the NHL.

How Steve Yzerman’s exit as general manager affects Dylan Larkin in Detroit

Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Larkin may have “won” his battle with Yzerman, as the latter is no longer the general manager of the Red Wings. However, would the 29-year-old captain have requested a trade if this announcement had come after the 2025-26 NHL season? It is impossible to answer, but the ripple effects are now reality.

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There is a possibility that Larkin could withdraw his trade request with Yzerman out as general manager. The other possibility is that Larkin still wants to join a new NHL organization after spending his entire career with Detroit to this point. Ultimately, it might be too late either way.

The Red Wings might be forced to trade Larkin, as bringing him back to the locker room as the captain would be detrimental. The real change might come with a possible return and timeline. Yzerman was going to play hardball with Larkin, which could change now that a new general manager will come into the picture.

It might put other trade packages back in play, such as a futures-driven package from the Minnesota Wild. Instead of waiting on a potential deal, the new general manager could act quickly. It is unclear when Detroit hires its next general manager, but it will likely have a positive impact on Larkin’s desire to be traded to a new team.

Sooner rather than later, the Red Wings will have a new general manager. For Larkin, it could be the signing that gets him out of Detroit before the 2026-27 NHL season.

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