The Detroit Red Wings took care of business on Thursday night. Behind Dylan Larkin‘s hat trick, the Red Wings easily beat the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 6-3. Detroit earned a critical two points; however, the organization didn’t get much help out of town.

The Ottawa Senators beat the Florida Panthers, putting them three points above the Red Wings with three games left. Time is ticking for Detroit and it must hope from help from the outside. For now, the NHL team has to focus on what it can control.

Detroit Red Wings must keep winning to stay in the playoff race

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The plan moving forward is simple. The Red Wings have to keep winning if they want to make the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. With three games left, the Red Wings need the Senators to lose two of their remaining three games. Detroit would have to win out and it starts with the New Jersey Devils on Saturday evening.

Since Ottawa holds the tiebreaker, it must lose two games in regulation while Detroit wins all three games against the Devils, Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning. It is a relatively easy schedule for the Red Wings, with the major matchup being the Lightning on Monday, April 13.

The issue lies within the Senators. In the next three games, the team will play the Devils, New York Islanders, and Toronto Maple Leafs. This means Ottawa has to lose to New York and either New Jersey or Toronto. It is not a great situation for Detroit, so its attention could be on the Boston Bruins.

While unlikely, if the Bruins lose their last three games in regulation, the Red Wings can pass them if they win out. Boston plays Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and the Columbus Blue Jackets. If the Bruins lose all three games but one in overtime, Detroit can still pass them if it wins two more games in regulation.

More than likely, the Senators remain the goal for the Red Wings. The Bruins are possible, but it will take a major collapse. Granted, Boston has lost its last four games, so there could be some hope. However, this all could come falling down if the Red Wings don’t win out.

Detroit could be eliminated from playoff contention if it loses to New Jersey on Saturday while Ottawa beats New York. In other words, every game moving forward is a must-win situation for the Red Wings. The team does have a favorable schedule, so if it takes care of business against the Devils and Panthers, the Lightning will be the major challenge.

The Red Wings just have to keep winning. At this point, there is no room for error.

Read More: Detroit Red Wings 2026 Collapse – Why Big Changes Are Needed