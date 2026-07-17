The Detroit Red Wings are looking for a new general manager. Earlier in the week, the Red Wings announced that Steve Yzerman will no longer serve as the general manager, transitioning to a senior advisory role. In the aftermath, Detroit has been linked to a surprising general manager candidate by an NHL insider.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said a lot of names, such as Brendan Shanahan, will be linked to the Red Wings’ general manager position, the insider said on NHL Tonight. In fact, Friedman said Shanahan was “one of the first” names he thought of for Detroit after the Yzerman announcement.

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However, would the former Toronto Maple Leafs president and alternate governor be a good fit in Detroit?

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Shanahan is no stranger to Hockeytown. For nine years, Shanahan was an elite player for the Red Wings, winning all three of his Stanley Cup championships with the organization. The NHL executive became a cornerstone player for Detroit and an instant fan favorite. However, would Shanahan be the right choice as general manager?

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There are similarities between Shanahan and Yzerman. Both played at an elite level for the Red Wings and joined Original Six franchises as executives. Shanahan made significant contributions to restoring the Maple Leafs’ stature, but his contract wasn’t renewed following a prolonged period of playoff disappointments.

Meanwhile, Yzerman attempted to bring Detroit long-term success. He wasn’t able to accomplish that goal. Now, the Red Wings have the longest playoff drought in the NHL. While the playoff disappointment in Toronto surrounded his exit, Shanahan would be a great option for the Red Wings.

Detroit needs to become a destination again. Shanahan might not be the top option for a “new school” general manager, but he would help restore the excellence of Hockeytown. However, would Detroit want a former star player to become the new general manager after its experience with Yzerman?

It might be time for some “new blood,” but Shanahan would be a good option for the Red Wings as well.

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