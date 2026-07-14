Ladies and gents, we have good news! The Carolina Hurricanes’ schedule for the 2026-27 season releases this week! Even still, we do not yet know where the games will be broadcast following the closure of FanDuel Sports Network following the first round of the playoffs, but I get the feeling it won’t be long before we learn more about it.

With all of that being said, Carolina Hockey Now currently has a mailbag open if you want to ask some questions – hockey-related or otherwise!

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Tracking the Stanley Cup

Saturday, Hurricanes forward William Carrier got to experience his day with the Stanley Cup for the second time in his NHL career, having won it in 2023 ironically with the team the Hurricanes defeated this year, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Enjoying the day in Montreal, Quebec, Carrier and his crew stopped at the lemonade stand of two kids for refreshments, took a voyage on the St. Lawrence River, and even filled the cup with poutine at a local restaurant.

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Pretty great they made sure to line the bowl with parchment paper before loading in the fries, cheese curds, and gravy – gotta keep that thing pristine!

Time for a pit stop at one of William Carrier’s favourite spots. What’s a trip to Québec without some poutine…in the #StanleyCup? (Montréal, QC) @Canes @NHL @HockeyHallFame pic.twitter.com/XWAizGAQTY — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) July 13, 2026

Chicago Wolves Sign New Goaltender

Monday, the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves, added a new player with the signing of Yegor Velmakin, a 23-year-old goaltender who was drafted by the Hurricanes in Round 7, 222nd overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Aside from it being a one-way contract, no other details are currently known on it, including length and price.

Hurricanes Prospect Ivan Ryabkin to Depart North America for KHL

Just as quickly as he came, he’s already leaving. Sunday, a report broke that Ivan Ryabkin, a promising prospect selected by the Hurricanes just last year, would be leaving North America to return to Russia’s top league, the KHL. Shockingly, this change of plans comes before his three-year entry level contract with Carolina even began.

I wrote up a full article with all available details and some other information on the topic.

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins prospect Mason Langenbrunner is hanging up his skates in favor of a suit and tie. Jack Studley covered the story in a recent ‘Daily Bean’ article, including the business venture Langenbrunner’s already stepped into.

Chicago Hockey Now: Patrick Kane remains as one of the most notable free agents still on the market, and so Jack Bushman wrote a fantastic analysis on whether a reunion with the Chicago Blackhawks would make sense!

NHL Trade Rumors: Quinn Hughes, y’all. The man is eligible for an extension, and talks with the Minnesota Wild have reportedly already begun. According to David Pagnotta, we could see a contract carrying an AAV worth at least $17M. …Holy moly.

TSN: Monday, the Buffalo Sabres hired John Davidson as a senior advisor – the second time in his executive career that he has served in that role for an organization, with the last time having been with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Also, I’m just obligated to mention he was one of the few players in NHL history to wear the double donuts (#00), back in 1977-78 when he was the New York Rangers’ goaltender.