Happy Sunday, y’all! We’re right smack dab in the middle of the hockey offseason, so chatter outside of the constant Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin rumors are few and far between. And so, let’s take a peek at some good stories that slipped through the cracks this weekend.

Tracking the Stanley Cup

With names engraved, the Stanley Cup is on its journey with those who were part of the Carolina Hurricanes’ championship journey.

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Goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder took it to the Ottawa Children’s Hospital, as shared by the Keeper of the Cup, Philip Pritchard, Saturday afternoon.

‘I Love Chipotle, Chipotle is My Liiiife’

Before winning that iconic silver bowl with the Canes, Brandon Bussi was making bowls.

Way back in 2020, when going to school for accounting, Bussi picked up a pair of jobs in Boston – one as a youth goaltending coach, and one at none other than Chipotle. When people found that nugget of information via his LinkedIn, it understandably went viral.

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We saw it coming once that happened, and Chipotle made it official. Friday, Bussi shared the sponsorship on Instagram. Great stuff!

NHL News, Trade Talk, and National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins just kinda glided their way through free agency, making moves further out of the spotlight than others. While they remain a name floating around the rumor mill, PHN’s Dan Kingerski explains why it’s time to just chill out and move on.

NHL Trade Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets’ eighth overall pick from the recent draft, Viggo Bjork, is coming to North America. It was expected he would remain with the SHL for the next season, but the 18-year-old forward has made the decision to forgo that and instead join the Jets’ system.

NBC Sports California: The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship is in full swing in Nevada, and there are five NHL Players (active and former) participating: Joe Pavelski, T.J. Oshie, Matt Boldy, Matthew Tkachuk, and Brady Tkachuk.

As of the end of the second round, the reigning champion Pavelski is in second, trailing Mardy Fish, while Boldy is tied 13th, Matthew Tkachuk is tied 22nd, Oshie is tied 25th, and Brady Tkachuk is tied 55th.

Wednesday, NBC Sports California’s Jordan Elliott caught up with Pavelski while he prepared for the tournament.