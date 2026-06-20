The ‘Good Ol Canadian Boys’, ‘Seth Jarvis’ Buddies’, the ‘Traveling Jarvies‘, the ‘Seth Jarvis Fan Club’.

Whatever you choose to call them, the childhood friends of Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis – all of whom met through youth hockey – have been one of the wildest and low-key wholesomest stories in hockey over the past year, and that story is about to become a little crazier.

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Friday, it was announced that the crew would have their own float (or bus, or whatever we call it at this point) for the Hurricanes Championship parade.

It’s Been a Journey For Some Good Ol Canadian Boys

The buddies first gained the eye of the public during the 4 Nations Face-Off, when it came out that they drove 30 hours from Montreal to Boston to support Jarvis after flights were halted due to a blizzard just as the tournament changed locale from Canada to the USA.

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After that, they became an occasional fixture at games whenever schedules aligned.

"We're just grateful to be able to support our friend"

Remember those guys that went viral for following their friend, Seth Jarvis, to Boston by car during the 4-Nations Faceoff?

Well, they joined @mikemaniscalco and @TrippTracy in the booth during the first intermission. 🤣… pic.twitter.com/vq5F1uEfaU — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) November 22, 2025

When Jarvis made the Olympic team – the day before players traveled to Italy – they took the hockey world by storm as they did everything they could to make it to Milan in time to watch their guy play. Their efforts were not in vain, as they ended up becoming an internet sensation, which led to Air Canada sponsoring their trip.

Now, their Instagram, ‘Goodolcanadianboys’, has a whopping 87,000 followers, and their TikTok by the same handle has 33,000 followers.

They were in attendance for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final in Lenovo Center, and even sported custom jackets for the occasion.

Seth Jarvis' friends showed up in their own custom gear for Game 2



These ain't WAG (wives and girlfriends) jackets, these are DAB (dudes and bros) jackets 🤣#SoundTheSiren #ForgedInGold #NHL #StanleyCup https://t.co/A6kmWB1PZu — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) June 5, 2026

When the Hurricanes claimed the Stanley Cup in Game 6 versus the Vegas Golden Knights in T-Mobile Arena, the friends stormed onto the ice to celebrate with Jarvis and his family. In the wee hours of the following morning, two of them – Lucas Fry and Sloan Tremblay – even got Stanley Cup tattoos, as reported by PEOPLE.

Saturday morning, the pals are expected to be the ninth float in the parade, preceded by members of the Carolina Hurricanes Foundation and followed by the pair of floats featuring Hurricanes broadcasters, starting with Hanna Yates and Shane Willis, then followed by Mike Maniscalco and Tripp Tracy.

You can view the full lineup and parade route here!