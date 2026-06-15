Sunday night, the Carolina Hurricanes took the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 with a 3-0 shutout. It was their first time winning the Stanley Cup in 20 years, when the franchise acquired their first championship in 2006.
You can read all about the game here!
Carolina Hurricanes Win Stanley Cup, Jordan Staal Wins Conn Smythe Trophy
After the game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal, who gained deserved recognition after scoring six goals throughout the six games played in the series, alongside his efforts every game beyond the scoresheet. It was the first time in his 20-season NHL career that he was named as the playoff MVP.
Following the announcement and lifting of the Conn Smythe trophy, the Stanley Cup was presented. Per tradition, the Staal was the first to hoist it and skate it around, and he knew exactly who would receive it next.
“Obviously, I think Freddie’s been around long enough, and he started this playoff run right,” he told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan before the Stanley Cup ceremony. “It’s too bad he had to get out of it, but I think he’s gonna be the first one to grab it.”
Sure enough, Frederik Andersen, or rather, ‘Freddie’, was the first one to receive it as the Captain gave it to him.
It was soon passed around to everyone on the team, with even the healthy scratches dressing in their gear and sweaters for the occasion.
And last, but certainly not least, it concluded with a picture-perfect ending before the party commenced to the locker room…and yes, champagne was everywhere.