Sunday night, the Carolina Hurricanes took the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 with a 3-0 shutout. It was their first time winning the Stanley Cup in 20 years, when the franchise acquired their first championship in 2006.

You can read all about the game here!

Carolina Hurricanes Win Stanley Cup, Jordan Staal Wins Conn Smythe Trophy

After the game, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal, who gained deserved recognition after scoring six goals throughout the six games played in the series, alongside his efforts every game beyond the scoresheet. It was the first time in his 20-season NHL career that he was named as the playoff MVP.

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At age 37, Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal became the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy!

Here is the full moment from the 2026 Stanley Cup Final!#SoundTheSiren #ForgedInGold #NHL #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/MZ7p57dm8V — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) June 15, 2026

Following the announcement and lifting of the Conn Smythe trophy, the Stanley Cup was presented. Per tradition, the Staal was the first to hoist it and skate it around, and he knew exactly who would receive it next.

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“Obviously, I think Freddie’s been around long enough, and he started this playoff run right,” he told ESPN’s Emily Kaplan before the Stanley Cup ceremony. “It’s too bad he had to get out of it, but I think he’s gonna be the first one to grab it.”

Sure enough, Frederik Andersen, or rather, ‘Freddie’, was the first one to receive it as the Captain gave it to him.

It was soon passed around to everyone on the team, with even the healthy scratches dressing in their gear and sweaters for the occasion.

The Carolina Hurricanes are Stanley Cup Champions!🏆



As is customary, the Captain, Jordan Staal, was the first to hoist the Stanley Cup

Frederik Andersen got it next, and it was a true mixed hat from that point onward

Here is the full ceremony, from the first lift to the last!… pic.twitter.com/kIVYFpuXZA — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) June 15, 2026

And last, but certainly not least, it concluded with a picture-perfect ending before the party commenced to the locker room…and yes, champagne was everywhere.

WRITTEN IN HOCKEY HISTORY FOREVER 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OSZUuLZ7vV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 15, 2026