The Carolina Hurricanes’ Game 6 win over the Vegas Golden Knights wasn’t just an exciting ending to one of the greatest Stanley Cup Finals in recent memory – it was a statement, with their best played game of the series to close things out.

First-year NHL goaltender Brandon Bussi led the Hurricanes out to the ice and to the win with the first postseason shutout in his career, just in his third postseason start.

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The Hurricanes were truly a dominant force throughout the game, putting up more shot attempts, doling out more shots on goal, blocking more shots, and stealing more pucks.

Taylor Hall got the scoring started early, scoring what became the game-winning goal just 3:47 into the game.

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At one point in the second period, Carolina’s defense held Vegas without a shot on goal for approximately 16 minutes straight.

Jackson Blake extended the lead with 13:31 played in the second period, and Nikolaj Ehlers got the empty-net goal 18:52 into the third, getting the Hurricanes a 3-0 win.

Carolina Hurricanes🤝Vegas Golden Knights

The Hurricanes defeated the Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, clinching the championship for the first time in 20 years

Afterwards, they threw off the gloves and gave hugs to their goalie, each other, and continued… pic.twitter.com/KBcyBq2x8z — Queen of the Puck (@rbarkleyhockey) June 15, 2026

After the game, the player many believed would win the Conn Smythe Trophy did just that.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman presented Jordan Staal with the Trophy, winning the playoff MVP title for the first time in his 20-season NHL career.

Carolina Hurricanes Notes

The Hurricanes are the first team to win the Stanley Cup after going the entire season in a playoff spot since the 2008 Detroit Red Wings.

After the NHL changed to the new playoff format in 1987, the Hurricanes hold the record for the second fewest games played to win the Stanley Cup (15), just barely beaten out by the 1988 Edmonton Oilers (14).

Rod Brind’Amour is just the fourth man to claim the cup as both a captain and a coach of the same franchise, joining Toe Blake (the latest win in 1968), Hap Day (latest win in 1949), and Cooney Weiland (1941).

Jordan Staal is only the fourth captain in NHL history to post six or more goals in the Stanley Cup Final, joining Wayne Gretzky (1985), Frank Foyston (1920), and Newsy Lalonde (1919).

At 37 years, 278 days old, Staal became the oldest player in NHL history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy.