Mar 16, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Hockey Now 2025-09-29

2025 Calgary Flames Under-25: Top 25 Players Who Define the Future

Ranking the best players under the Age of 25 in the Calgary Flames organization. These are the players who should…
Dec 27, 2023; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames center Jonathan Huberdeau (10) during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Hockey Now 2025-09-29

Calgary Flames Pre-Camp Forward Projections 2025

Evaluating the Flames roster at the forward position before training camp kicks off for the 2025-26 regular season.
Mar 14, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Hockey Now 2025-09-29

Calgary Flames Pre-Camp Defense and Goalie Projections 2025

Pre-camp look at Calgary's 2025 defense and goalies. Who makes the cut as the Flames sort a crowded blue line…
Mar 16, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Calgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf (32) makes a save against Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (22) during the first period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Calgary Hockey Now 2025-09-29

Dustin Wolf Extension Continues Narrative For Calgary Flames

Dustin Wolf has signed a seven year extension with the Flames as the team continues to lock up young pieces…
Rasmus Andersson
Calgary Hockey Now 2025-09-29

7 Takeaways from Calgary Flames vs Oilers 2025 Prospect Games

Calgary Flames prospects beat Edmonton 6-5 and 5-4 in 2025. Seven takeaways from the showcase, with standouts and surprises.
Rasmus Andersson
Sportsnaut » NHL 2025-07-01

NHL Rumors: Western Conference team in talks for Rasmus Andersson trade, issues remain

NHL rumors: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson reportedly is interested in being traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
San Jose Sharks, Mario Ferraro
Sportsnaut » NHL 2025-06-14

San Jose Sharks defenseman eyed by 4 NHL teams this offseason, inluding Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL rumors: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro has surfaced in NHL trade rumors with four teams expressing interest.
NHL rumors, Sam Bennett, Calgary Flames
Sportsnaut » NHL 2025-05-05

NHL rumors: Insider names top suitor likely to pursue Sam Bennett in NHL free agency

NHL rumors: Eligible to hit NHL free agency this offseason, Sam Bennett is being linked to an early suitor on…
NHL Four Nations, 4 Nations Face-Off schedule
Sportsnaut » NHL 2025-02-07

NHL Four Nations schedule, roster: 4 Nations Face-Off schedule, rosters, format, TV info

NHL Four Nations Face-Off: Dive into the full NHL 4 Nations Schedule, the 4 Nations Face-Off rosters and more.
2025 NHL Draft order
Sportsnaut » NHL 2025-02-01

2025 NHL Draft order: Latest NHL Draft lottery odds, NHL draft picks by team

2025 NHL Draft order: Who has the first pick in the NHL Draft? Dive into the 2025 NHL Draft order…
Johnny Gaudreau
Sportsnaut » NHL 2024-09-10

WWE pays surprising tribute to Johnny Gaudreau during this week’s Monday Night Raw in Calgary

The WWE paid tribute to late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, during Monday Night Raw in…
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Columbus Blue Jackets
Sportsnaut » NHL 2024-08-30

Johnny Gaudreau memorials pour in on social media after shocking, tragic death of NHL star

The hockey world is in mourning with the tragic passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last night in…
NHL: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
Sportsnaut » NHL 2024-06-19

NHL trade grades: Devils acquire Jacob Markstrom from Flames

Handing out grades for the New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames after Jacob Markstrom is traded.
2024 NHL Draft lottery, 2024 NHL Draft lottery
Sportsnaut » NHL 2024-04-21

2024 NHL Draft order: NHL Draft lottery odds, top prospects, date and more

Who has the first pick in the NHL Draft? Here are the latest 2024 NHL Draft lottery odds and the…
Mar 23, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Nils Aman (88) checks Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-USA TODAY Sports
Sportsnaut » NHL 2024-03-24

Nils Hoglander scores twice as Canucks top Flames

Nils Hoglander scored twice to pace the host Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.