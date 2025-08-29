Pop princess Taylor Swift and football’s leading prince Travis Kelce are set to deliver a wedding event befitting of royalty following their recent engagement announcement.

It turns out they have some actual, real-world family connections to European royalty.

Swift and Kelce, according to genealogical research conducted by MyHeritage, both share distant lineage to a pair of consequential kings who ruled European countries in the 1600s and 1700s.

Meaning they are more than just de facto American royalty – they are true royalty! Well, sort of.

The wedding of the century is about to get a whole lot more regal.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Related to Kings!

According to MyHeritage’s findings, Taylor Swift is the 8th cousin, 11 times removed, of King Louis XIV of France. Travis Kelce, meanwhile, is the eighth cousin, eleven times removed, of King George I of Great Britain.

“Strikingly, both monarchs were contemporaries in 17th- and 18th-century Europe, ruling side by side during an era of dramatic political and cultural change,” they report.

King Louis XIV, known as the Sun King, ruled France from 1643 to 1715, centralizing power and establishing an absolute monarchy while promoting the arts and constructing the opulent Palace of Versailles.

His reign, one of the longest in history, strengthened France’s global influence but also strained its economy through costly wars and lavish spending.

Lavish spending. Opulent palatial homes. Promoting the arts. Of course, Tay Tay is related!

King George I, meanwhile, was the first Hanoverian monarch of Great Britain, ruling from 1714 to 1727 and stabilizing the monarchy during a time of political transition.

His reign saw the strengthening of parliamentary power and the establishment of the Whig dominance, though his limited English and preference for Hanover made him a distant figure in British society.

Limited English. Wigs of the powdered variety. Of course, Trav Trav and his Uncle Rico haircut are related!

I kid, I kid.

Family tree reveals Taylor Swift is a descendant of French King Louis XIV – as she joins Danny Dyer, Meghan Markle and Queen Camilla in having an unlikely famous relative https://t.co/vE8mA0YdKK pic.twitter.com/BHsGcdi511 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 2, 2024

Noble Bloodlines

The global family history platform MyHeritage notes that the revelation adds a new dimension to Kelce and Swift’s “royal” romance, “uniting the Queen of Pop and the King of the NFL with actual noble bloodlines.

Oh, God, it’s enough to make you throw up with excitement, isn’t it?

At least they have noble bloodlines and no “Bad Blood,” amirite? It’s a true “Love Story.” The couple appears to be “Enchanted” with each other.

Sorry, I’m done.

Taylor and Travis have been publicly dating since 2023, with Swift often attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, and announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

CBS News political correspondent Olivia Rinaldi lost her mind when delivering the news, repeatedly shouting “Oh my God,” commenting on the “ginormous” ring, and likening herself to Paul Revere for the announcement.

Can you imagine if she knew the two were actual distant descendants of royalty?