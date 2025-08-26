While some fads quickly fade, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been a thing for over a year. In fact, with how quickly time flies, some may be surprised to learn that the power couple have been dating since roughly July of 2023, as far as the public knows.

In September of 2023, Swift attended her first Chiefs game. Today, the couple has much, much bigger news.

According to Swift’s Instagram page, she is now engaged to Kelce. The NFL’s social media account quickly followed Swift’s announcement by congratulating the couple too, which prompted thousands of responses and retweets.

While we’ve yet to learn when Swift and Kelce plan on tying the knot, chances are it will occur after the Kansas City Chiefs wrap up their 2025 season. Considering they don’t play their first regular season game until Friday, September 5, and the NFL playoffs run until February 8, 2026, fans may have to wait a while to see Swift in Kelce in their wedding attire.

As for Kelce, he’s getting ready to start what will be his age-36 season, and his 13th year with the Chiefs. Some rumors suggest Kelce could be getting prepared for his final season in the NFL. If so, he’s already on track to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, with three Super Bowl rings, 10 Pro Bowl appearances, and four All-Pro selections.

Kelce ranks first among all active pass-catchers with 1,004 receptions, which places him 14th in NFL history, and third among tight ends. He’s fourth among active players with receiving yards, placing him 28th in NFL history and third among tight ends. Barring injury, Kelce has a good chance to improve upon those numbers throughout the season, hauling in targets from likely fellow future Hall of Famer Patrick Mahomes.

