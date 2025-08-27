CBS News political correspondent Olivia Rinaldi was preparing for a live shot outside the White House when she received news of Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce.

Her reaction went viral.

The couple, who have been publicly dating since 2023 with Swift often attending Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, announced their engagement via an Instagram post on Tuesday afternoon.

Sportnaut reported the news in a level-headed and reasonable manner.

Rinaldi, however, did not. Taylor Swift apparently evokes emotions in others that they themselves do not fully understand.

Reporter has Weird Reaction to Taylor Swift Engagement News

Rinaldi reacted with excitement upon checking her phone while covering White House news Tuesday afternoon, exclaiming “Taylor Swift is engaged!” multiple times and describing the engagement ring as “ginormous.”

Bear in mind, this is an actual adult. Presumably a well-functioning member of society. Even better – CBS is allegedly a serious news organization. And they promoted the video.

“Taylor Swift is engaged!” Rinaldi repeated ad nauseam. “This — come back to me! She just posted it. Oh my god!”

“Oh, it’s huge! The ring is ginormous! This is so exciting!”

And the “Oh my God’s” just kept coming.

The reporter explained that she felt just like Paul Revere, knowing she’d be breaking the uber-important news to the American people.

CBS News reporter @olivialarinaldi discovers Taylor Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce moments before going on live TV. “I feel like Paul Revere right now.” https://t.co/SsAqe2q4US pic.twitter.com/0fS6lCqEIR — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 26, 2025

Please tell me the video is AI

How is this real life? How is anybody over the age of 12 acting like that? Rinaldi’s actual on-air coverage of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce announcement was just as fawning and giggly.

“This is a very exciting moment for me in my professional career, because I get to announce that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged!” Rinaldi beamed.

“You can see it right there on her social media. She put it up in that post that they got engaged with the caption, ‘Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,’ with a little dynamite sign there,” she added.

“Very exciting here that we get to break that and tell you about that.”

Yes, veeeeery exciting.

I mean, it was actually Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce who broke the news. They were the actual Paul Reveres. Then your producer, Gaby Ake, as you said, messaged you about it. So she’s also Paul Revere.

But whatever you have to tell yourself, Ms. Rinaldi. I’m just glad Taylor Swift’s future wedding has given you new meaning and purpose. Well done!

I guess.