The Carolina Panthers left Arizona with more than a narrow defeat. A day after their 27-22 loss to the Cardinals, head coach Dave Canales announced that starting center Austin Corbett and right guard Robert Hunt will go on injured reserve. Corbett suffered a grade-3 MCL sprain in his left knee and Hunt tore his left biceps, an injury that requires surgery. Neither has a firm timetable to return, though Canales said both could play again later this season.

The injuries deepen concerns for a team that has now opened 0-2 for a fourth consecutive year and faces another challenge Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Can Bryce Young Steady the Season?

Quarterback Bryce Young delivered career highs in completions (35), attempts (55) and passing yards (328) in the desert, throwing three touchdowns to rally Carolina from a 20-3 deficit. Yet his early mistakes again proved costly. Young committed three turnovers against Arizona and has five through two games, including four in first halves. The Panthers have been outscored 47-13 before halftime this season, repeatedly forcing Canales to abandon the run and rely on Young’s arm.

Pressure played a role. Young was sacked three times and hit 10 more, and he misfired on all six passes of a final drive that began after a successful onside kick. Rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan continued his steady start with six catches for 100, but the rest of the offense was inconsistent and flat.

Offensive Line: Once a Strength, Now a Liability

Replacing Corbett and Hunt falls to Cade Mays at center and Chandler Zavala at right guard. Both played as reserves last season and graded well in limited duty, but neither has faced the responsibility of anchoring the interior line over an extended stretch. Hunt, a 2024 Pro Bowler, was signed to a five-year, $100 million contract to stabilize the right side. Corbett, a Super Bowl starter with the Rams in 2021, had worked his way back from multiple knee surgeries to reclaim the center job.

Their absence threatens the chemistry that made Carolina’s line one of the NFL’s more cohesive groups a year ago. The Panthers retained their entire top nine linemen this offseason to preserve continuity, but now two of those pillars are gone for at least a month.

The timing is difficult. Atlanta recorded six sacks in a 22-6 win over Minnesota, its highest total in seven years. First-round pick Jalon Walker and rookie James Pearce have already shown promise as edge rushers. The Falcons’ aggressive front will test a unit that has yielded six sacks and allowed opponents to generate pressure on more than a third of Young’s dropbacks through two games.

Run Game Missing in Action

The offensive imbalance is stark. Carolina has called 89 pass plays compared to 44 runs, averaging just 66.5 rushing yards and 2.4 yards per carry. Without Corbett and Hunt creating interior lanes, improving those numbers becomes even tougher.

The lack of early rushing success has also kept the Panthers in long-yardage situations. In Arizona they faced third down with seven or more yards to go on 10 of 14 attempts, a formula that puts added strain on a young quarterback already under duress.

Same Old Panthers

Carolina expected to capitalize on an early schedule loaded with teams that missed last year’s playoffs. Instead, the Panthers are 0-2 and staring at another critical divisional matchup. Since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018, Carolina is 36-82, tied with the Jets for the NFL’s worst record in that span.

Canales insists the locker room remains united and points to the team’s late rallies as evidence of resilience. Still, until turnovers decrease and the run game stabilizes, the Panthers will keep playing uphill.

Their next test comes Sunday against a Falcons defense that just overpowered the Vikings and now faces a Carolina line missing two of its most reliable veterans.

To avoid 0-3, the Panthers must overcome a significant challenge, relying on several backup linemen to perform like starters.