A Carolina Panthers employee has reportedly been canned after offering up a divisive hot take about the stunning assassination of political influencer Charlie Kirk.

The biggest story nationally on Wednesday was the death of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk. During a Q&A event at Utah Valley University for his non-profit organization, Turning Point USA, the 31-year-old was brutally shot in the throat by an assassin’s bullet. The wound proved to be fatal, and he eventually died at an Orem hospital.

The popular podcaster and public speaker is a divisive figure in political and social circles for his views on a variety of issues, including guns and race. His passing has led to mourning from his supporters and “I told you so” comments from those who did not agree with his opinions. Panthers’ decision makers found out on Wednesday night that public relations employee Charlie Rock is part of the latter group.

https://twitter.com/MySportsUpdate/status/1966168136484532344

“Why are y’all sad? Your man said it was worth it,” Rock posted in a comment on social media, along with a screenshot of the Wu-Tang Clan song, “Protect Ya Neck.”

The comment quickly made its way around social media and got back to the organization. And according to The Athletic, Rock is no longer employed by the Panthers.

The views expressed by our employees are their own and do not represent those of the Carolina Panthers. We do not condone violence of any kind. We are taking this matter very seriously and have accordingly addressed it with the individual. — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 11, 2025

According to his LinkedIn profile, Rock joined the Panthers as an intern in June 2024 before being promoted to Football Communications Coordinator in June of this year.

He is a graduate from the University at Albany and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Crisis/Emergency/Disaster Management. He previously worked as a Communications Associate for the Chicago Bears, a PR Intern for the Los Angeles Rams, and as part of the PR staff for the College Football National Championship.