NFL writer proposes Washington Commanders blockbuster trade to address key need

With Dan Quinn and Jayden Daniels leading the way, the Washington Commanders are expected to return as top contenders in the NFC. They already reached the NFC Conference Championship last year, but the goals are even higher heading into their second year together.

Though, we’ve seen several instances where teams come so close to their goals one year, only to fall off the map and fall short of expectations the next season. The Commanders want to ensure that doesn’t happen to them.

Recently, NFL.com columnist Jeffrey Chadiha suggested the Commanders should try swinging a trade for disgruntled Cincinnati Bengals pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The NFL’s reigning sack leader wants a pay raise over the $21 million he’s set to make in 2025, so any team interested in making a trade better be prepared to offer him a new contract too. Could that team be the Commanders, who benefit from having Daniels on an inexpensive rookie contract?

“This situation seems to be worsening by the day, which is a great reason why the Bengals should move Hendrickson before the season. He clearly could supply tremendous value to another team — since he led the league with 17.5 sacks last year — and Cincinnati needs to change a downward trajectory after missing the last two postseasons. Washington is a contender that could desperately use the pass-rush help and has the cap space to make this move happen with QB Jayden Daniels on a rookie deal. It’s also apparent Cincy isn’t willing to pay Hendrickson what he wants in a hyper-inflated edge rusher market. The Bengals thought they could appease him, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins with new deals when the offseason began. Two out of three ain’t bad.” NFL.com’s Jeffrey Chadiha on Commanders trading for Trey Hendrickson

There’s no doubt that Hendrickson would provide an immediate boost to the Commanders’ defense, but at what cost? Myles Garrett is the NFL’s highest-paid defender at $40 million per season. Hendrickson, who’s 30 years old, may not quite rake in that kind of cash.

Yet, teams would have to part with likely at least a second-day draft pick plus a boatload of cash to add him to their roster. For a contender who feels like they may be just a piece or two away like the Commanders, it may be a price they’re willing to pay.

