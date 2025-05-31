Washington Commanders trade idea nets former No. 4 overall pick to help Jayden Daniels

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels helped the Washington Commanders become one of the NFL’s best teams last season, they knew it was time to go all-in this offseason. We’ve since seen the Commanders add several big-name talents such as Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil.

The Commanders’ additions should help upgrade the roster, but what if the Commanders aren’t done swinging for the fences? Recently, another highly intriguing player became available, and he fits one of the Commanders’ key needs.

Specifically, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Commanders could be a viable suitor to trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Knox’s Pitts trade idea sends the former No. 4 overall pick to DC in exchange for a third-round pick in 2026 and 2027.

“Ertz, who will turn 35 in November, isn’t a long-term answer for the Commanders. Pitts could be, and even if Sinnott starts playing up to his draft status, having two potent tight ends would be valuable.



Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury could have a lot of fun scheming up mismatches with Pitts, Sinnott, Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel in the passing game.



Washington might have to pay a bit of a premium to snag Pitts from a potential playoff rival, and it won’t have a 2026 second-round pick because of the Laremy Tunsil trade. Washington does, however, have more than $21 million in available cap space.” Bleacher Report on Kyle Pitts trade to Commanders

While the Commanders don’t have as much draft capital as other teams due to already making aggressive moves this offseason, they may see the value in targeting a player with sky-high potential like Pitts.

Still just 24, Pitts broke out onto the scene with a 1,026-yard season as a rookie, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that performance since, topping out at 667 yards in 2023. Could Washington unlock another level of production out of the former first-round pick? With Jayden Daniels, anything is possible.

Related: NFL insider addresses Washington Commanders’ pursuit of pass-rushers