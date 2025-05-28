NFL insider addresses Washington Commanders’ pursuit of pass-rushers

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Last year’s Washington Commanders team overachieved, but one area Dan Quinn’s unit still struggled with was generating enough of a pass rush. Consequently, the Commanders ranked 17th in total sacks, averaging just 2.4 per game.

While rumors suggested the Commanders could make a big play for an impact edge rusher, they largely stood pat, opting to move forward with a group led by Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise, and Clelin Ferrell. If that group leaves you feeling uninspired, you’re not alone.

Recently, a Commanders fan reached out to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, asking whether Washington will add any more pass-rushers to the roster. Yet, Breer largely believes that who the Commanders have right now is the bulk of the group they’ll be working with throughout the 2025-26 NFL season, partially due to the fact that the Commanders don’t have a lot of future draft capital to work with.

“I think for right now, they are where they are at those positions, with Dorance Armstrong, Deatrich Wise and Clelin Ferrell forming a professional, workmanlike group. I’ve said it before—I think the job they’ve done reworking so many premium positions over Dan Quinn and Adam Peters’s first 16 months (receiver, left tackle, corner, quarterback) has been remarkable. But it’s tough to take care of all of it at once.



They could, of course, look for help at midseason like they did at corner last year with the deadline trade for Marshon Lattimore. But they only have five picks in next year’s draft and just two in the first four rounds, so a big in-season swing seems less likely this time around.” SI’s Albert Breer on Washington Commanders

Of course, if the Commanders wanted to go all-in, they could still try to trade for the NFL’s reigning sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, but that doesn’t appear to be in the works. Plus, along with giving up what’s likely at least a second-round pick, the Commanders would also have to make Hendrickson one of the NFL’s highest-paid edge rushers. That could be too rich for Washington’s blood, for now anyway.

