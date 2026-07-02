On Monday, just hours after his bond was set to $1 million for a recent involvement in a kidnapping and robbery charge, the Detroit Lions released starting cornerback Terrion Arnold from the roster. Yet, Arnold didn’t officially get waived until Wednesday, meaning teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to place a waiver claim on the 23-year-old defensive back.

Court officials will also determine whether Arnold will be confined to an ankle monitor on Monday. When the Lions released Arnold, the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, analysts assumed it was because he’d likely be hit with a stiff suspension. That could still be the case. Yet a likely suspension apparently isn’t preventing teams from expressing interest in the 6-foot-195-pound corner.

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Arnold Surprisingly Receiving Interest Despite Legal Trouble

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps even more surprisingly than his initial release, Arnold’s lawyer has let court officials know that his client expects to be on a new NFL team “within 30 days.” More so, he adds that three NFL teams have already reached out to inquire about his services.

The expectation is that no team will place a waiver claim on the remainder of Arnold’s first-round contract. He initially signed a four-year, $14 million contract. If no one claims Arnold, that deal will be ripped up. They’d be able to then sign him for a fraction of the cost. That’s the price Arnold pays for getting in trouble, and now other teams may be able to benefit from it.

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If Arnold does sign with a different team and eventually has more success than he experienced his first two seasons in Detroit, then one might wonder whether the Lions will regret moving on from a former first-round pick so quickly. Yet, after the allegations surfaced, one can’t really blame them for having a quick trigger.

Then again, it’s very possible that Arnold’s lawyer is just blowing smoke. It’s what agents do: try to generate as much interest in their client as possible, in hopes that someone will claim him and pick up the rest of the contract. In other words, it’s possible zero teams have reached out regarding Arnold’s situation, but an agent would never reveal the cold, hard truth.

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