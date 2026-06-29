The Detroit Lions tried their best to overcome significant hurdles a season ago, such as replacing their offensive and defensive coordinator. A year removed from those departures, the Lions believe they’re more equipped to improve upon last season’s 9-8 record. Coach Dan Campbell has helped his Lions rise from hotter ashes before; who’s to say he can’t bounce back in an even bigger way again?

Now, the Lions will have to work a bit harder to clear their latest hurdle.

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Terrion Arnold’s Lions’ Career Ends After 24 Games

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Monday, the Lions released cornerback Terrion Arnold from the roster. The decision comes just hours after the 23-year-old had been granted bond stemming from a kidnapping and robbery charge.

While coach Campbell previously tried to shrug off Arnold’s legal issues as “not a big deal” back in April, clearly the team has changed their stance. Arnold insisted he was not involved at the time.

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Arnold was the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He started 15 of his 16 appearances as a rookie. Last season, Arnold intercepted his first pass, but started just seven of his eight appearances.

From a football perspective, it presents the Lions with a need at nearly the worst possible period before the season begins. While the Lions have plenty of time to go before Week 1 on Sept. 13, it’s not like they have a full free agency or NFL Draft transaction window at their disposal. Detroit’s best option is to pick up from the remaining scraps left over in free agency.

Nevertheless, there are some potential impact options available, such as Kenny Moore or Trevon Diggs. The Lions could also turn to the trade block to address a position that now has D.J. Reed entrenched as a starter while others such as Roger McCreary, 2024 second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw, Jr, Rock Ya-Sin, and fifth-round rookie Keith Abney jockey for more opportunities.

Related: 10 NFL Teams Who Could Be a Blockbuster Trade Away From a Super Bowl Win