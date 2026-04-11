The Tennessee Titans hold the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, positioning them to come out with a potential perennial Pro Bowl selection as a core part of their future. As draft day nears, there’s more buzz about who Tennessee might take with its top selection.

Previewing the upcoming NFL Draft, reporter Cameron Wolfe shared that the Titans “love” All-American running back Jeremiyah Love.

Related: Why The Titans Shouldn’t Draft Jeremiyah Love

Wolfe mentioned that Love, a standout for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, could be “too good to pass up” for Tennessee. He also noted a recent conversation regarding the Titans’ potential draft plans in which his source compared the situation to the franchise drafting Derrick Henry a year after selecting quarterback Marcus Mariota with the second overall pick.

Love is widely viewed as one of the few blue-chip prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. NFL.com‘s Daniel Jeremiah rated Love as the second-best player in this class, while ESPN.com’s Matt Miller has the offensive weapon rated as the top overall player this year.

Related: 2026 Dynasty Positional Rankings, including Jeremiyah Love

Going back to that comparison made to Wolfe by someone inside the league, it’s a bit flawed. Henry is a future Hall of Famer and has proven himself to be worthy of a first-round pick in hindsight, but Tennessee took him with the 45th overall pick in Round 2.

That’s very different from using the fourth overall pick on a running back, especially when both the Titans defense has glaring holes at multiple spots and the offensive line isn’t even league-average entering 2026.

Related: Latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft

It’s also worth noting that Tennessee’s running back committee already features Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, and Michael Carter. All the while, this team doesn’t have a true No. 1 wide receiver to support Cam Ward.

With all that said, the buzz around the league continues to suggest that there’s a very good chance the Titans select Love with the fourth overall pick. It’s a selection that would draw plenty of criticism due to the positional value of running back and the team’s other needs, but Love is certainly one of the few players in this class who can be a difference-maker for an offense.