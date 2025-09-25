Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders told ESPN Cleveland on Thursday that he is prepared to step in immediately if called upon, even as he continues to work on the scout team.

“I’m ready to play right now,” Sanders said in the radio interview, adding that where he sits on the depth chart “doesn’t dictate my mindset each and every day.”

The 21-year-old was drafted in the fifth round after a turbulent draft process and currently slots third behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. But his readiness comment lands as Cleveland evaluates an offense that has managed only 13 points in each of the past two games and ranks near the bottom of the league in passing efficiency.

Scout Team Sanders Having Fun

Sanders’ words arrive with added weight because of how he reached Cleveland. Once projected as a first-round pick, he slid to No. 144 after informing the Baltimore Ravens he preferred not to back up Lamar Jackson. The Browns traded up to secure him, giving them a young passer they once considered with the No. 2 overall selection.

His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, fueled intrigue earlier in the week on the New Heights podcast by predicting that his son “is going to get a shot” this season. The Browns’ current quarterback picture makes that forecast plausible. Flacco has thrown four interceptions and holds a Total QBR of 38.2, while Gabriel is still adjusting to NFL speed. Team owner Jimmy Haslam also said in training camp that the club wants to see both rookies on the field before the 2026 draft.

Despite beginning the year inactive, Sanders has been having fun sharpening his game in practice. “I’m not comfortable being a scout team player, honestly, but that’s my situation, so I’m going to make the best of my moments,” he said. He views each practice as “a game every week,” using daily reps against Cleveland’s starting defense to tighten pocket movement and speed up his reads.

Should the Browns Bench Joe Flacco?

Sanders may have to keep waiting despite how ready he is. In preseason action, he flashed touch and velocity, throwing two touchdown passes in his debut. While he struggled in his second outing, the Browns have continued to give him extensive scout-team reps. Facing defenders like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward regularly should further accelerate his development.

Cleveland’s offense has lacked explosive plays, and Flacco’s limited mobility has contributed to pressure issues. Sanders offers a more dynamic skill set. And by his own account, he is making daily growth in understanding the playbook and defensive disguises.

“If you see the QB play in the league right now,” Sanders said. “I know I’m capable of doing better than that.”

The Browns visit the Detroit Lions next, with Flacco set to start. But if offensive struggles continue, the rookie who insists he is “ready to play right now” may soon have the opportunity his father predicted. With a first-round pedigree in talent and a fifth-round chip on his shoulder, Sanders has positioned himself as Cleveland’s most intriguing in-season quarterback option.