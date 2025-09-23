If you’re a Cleveland Browns fan hoping the team makes a quarterback change in Week 4, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Over the first three weeks of the season, the Browns’ offense has scored a combined 44 points. In comparison, there are four teams currently averaging 34 or more points for the season. While there are 11 players on offense, when a unit struggles, the frustrations of fans fall on the quarterback.

Joe Flacco has looked very much like a 40-year-old athlete this year. With Cleveland having a pair of rookie QBs, the speculation to remove him from his starting role and give Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders a chance is growing louder. However, according to Browns expert Dustin Fox, don’t expect a change any time soon.

“I don’t unless something happens to Flacco,” Fox said on The Fan 97.1FM’s “T-Bone & Tyvis” when asked if a QB switch is likely soon. “He could get hurt, obviously. I think he’d have to play this poorly for multiple weeks for a change to happen. I don’t think it’s gonna happen this week or anytime soon. Maybe after the BYE week.”

If you’re curious, Cleveland’s BYE is not until early November during Week 9. Over the next few weeks, the Browns’ schedule does not get easier. They face the Lions, Vikings, and Steelers in their next three. All of those teams are expected to compete for a playoff spot this season.

Joe Flacco stats: 631 passing yards, 2 TD, 4 INT, 61.1 completion %, 65.9 passer rating

3 reasons why Cleveland Browns are in no rush to bench Joe Flacco

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

There are probably three key reasons why a change is not imminent. First, there is a confidence head coach Kevin Stefanski has in Flacco. After the greybeard joined the team late in the 2023 season and led them to the playoffs. Fox mentioned that if Quinshon Judkins continues to play like he did in Week 3, that would be a huge help for Flacco and allow the offense to play to his strengths. Stefanski may feel the same and is being patient.

Secondly, the coaching staff is high on Dillon Gabriel. However, the current QB2 on the depth chart was limited during the preseason due to an injury. With not enough summer reps under his belt, the staff may not be ready to thrust him into the starting role just yet.

The same could be said for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. However, his limited action over the summer was because coaches favored more reps for Gabriel or Kenny Picket before he was traded late in August. Plus, he is third on the depth chart, so he is not going to jump the line into a starting role.