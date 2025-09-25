Offensive Rookie of the Year buzz should start spreading fast for Browns running back Quinshon Judkins. After missing most of training camp and Week 1 due to off-field issues, the dynamic rookie has stormed back to lead all rookie runners with 155 rushing yards on only 28 carries. Judkins is now the focal point of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s ground game, emerging as the primary back despite the Browns drafting Dylan Sampson in Round 4.

Judkins’ rapid ascent is built on traits that translate to long-term production. Ninety-three percent of his rushing yards have come after contact, and he is averaging 5.5 yards per carry with +56 rushing yards over expected, fifth-best in the NFL and easily tops among rookies, according to Next Gen Stats. Through two games, he has forced 58 yards after missed tackles, second-most among rookies, while playing nearly 60 percent of offensive snaps in Week 3. These numbers show a power runner with vision, balance, and a knack for extending plays.

Production and Usage Point Toward Sustained Impact

Film from the Browns’ win over the Packers highlights why Judkins’ efficiency is no fluke. He maintains a low pad level and executes sharp lateral cuts, enabling him to stay square to the line and keep his feet active upon contact. On his 38-yard burst that set up a field goal, he slid off interior penetration, reset behind his pulling guard, and exploded into the second level. Plays like that explain his league-leading rate of first downs earned on the ground: 62 percent of his rushing attempts result in a first down.

Cleveland’s usage also signals confidence that will fuel a Rookie of the Year campaign. Judkins handled 95 percent of running back carries in the Week 3 victory and 18 of the team’s 19 rushing attempts overall. Backfield mates Dillon Samson and Jerome Ford were limited to scattered passing-down duties. With Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Browns can run a full pre-snap read package that keeps fronts balanced and creates natural running lanes. If the team maintains this personnel approach, Judkins’ workload should remain among the heaviest for any rookie back.

Path to the Award Runs Through Consistency and Team Success

The Offensive Rookie of the Year race is often decided by sustained production and team relevance. Judkins’ efficiency already compares favorably with first-round backs Ashton Jeanty (Raiders) and Omarion Hampton (Chargers). And he has achieved it on fewer touches. As his role grows, he projects to match or surpass their total yardage. Upcoming games against the Patriots, Dolphins, and Cowboys provide opportunity: all three opponents currently rank in the bottom half of the league in rushing defense efficiency and carry losing records.

Cleveland’s overall trajectory supports his case as well. The Browns are 1-s and have rediscovered a run-first identity. League history underscores the value of their early turnaround. Since 1990, only 2.4 percent of teams starting 0-3 have made the playoffs. By helping Cleveland avoid that hole, Judkins has already delivered wins that strengthen the narrative voters look for when selecting award recipients.

If Judkins maintains his current pace of explosive efficiency and heavy workload, he will remain the centerpiece of Cleveland’s offense and a premier candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year. His mix of power, vision, and productivity makes him a fitting replacement for Nick Chubb and a potential NFL award recipient for the Browns.