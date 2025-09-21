Cleveland is wasting no time giving Quinshon Judkins the keys to its struggling run game. The rookie running back is set to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Packers, per multiple reports. The promotion follows his impressive performance in last week’s 41-17 defeat against the Ravens.. Judkins, drafted 36th overall, averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 10 rushes and supplied the lone offensive jolt in an otherwise forgettable outing.

The Browns enter Week 3 ranked 27th in rushing and tied for 26th in yards per carry at 3.6. Head coach Kevin Stefanski wants to “put more on his plate,” signaling a dramatic shift toward the physical, downhill style Judkins flashed. For a Cleveland team intent on re-establishing its run identity, the second-rounder’s quick ascent is both bold and necessary.

Can Judkins spark the Browns’ offense?

Judkins’ efficiency stood out on tape and in the box score. Despite only 19 offensive snaps, he accounted for more than half of Cleveland’s rushing production, piling up 61 yards with 36 coming after first contact. According to Next Gen Stats, he recorded one of the league’s best Week 2 yards-after-contact rates among backs with at least 10 carries. That combination of vision and tackle-breaking ability hints at a true every-down skill set.

The Browns’ blocking grades also reveal why his style matters. Per Pro Football Focus, Cleveland’s offensive line generated just 0.9 yards before contact per carry through two games, well below the league average of 1.5. Judkins’ 6.1 yards per attempt largely came by creating on his own, a trait that could stabilize the ground game while the line finds consistency. If he maintains even two-thirds of that efficiency with a heavier workload, Cleveland’s stagnant rushing attack could flip quickly.

Big Test Against Packers’ Front

Green Bay provides a different challenge. Through two weeks the Packers have allowed only 97 rushing yards, second-fewest in the league, and boast a defensive rush success rate of 61.8 percent. Anchored by inside linebacker Quay Walker and edge rusher Micah Parsons, the unit has thrived at collapsing interior lanes and forcing runners sideways. For Judkins, who excels between the tackles, this matchup is a chance to prove his physical style travels against elite competition.

Cleveland’s path to victory runs directly through that confrontation. Quarterback Joe Flacco has struggled to stretch the field, and the Browns’ play-action game remains dormant without a credible rushing threat. If Judkins can create early positive downs, it will help neutralize Green Bay’s pass rush and open passing windows.

Judkins’ rise is all the more striking given his late start. A July arrest delayed his rookie contract until Sept. 6, forcing him to miss all of training camp and most of the preseason. Charges were dropped and he cleared NFL review, but he had just two practices before his debut. Now he’s set to headline Cleveland’s backfield barely two weeks later.

Whether he meets this early challenge will shape the Browns’ September narrative. A repeat of his Baltimore efficiency could spark a course correction for an offense desperate to stay in the AFC North race. For Judkins, Sunday offers more than a first start—it’s a chance to turn a promising cameo into a defining role.