The Browns’ 41-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens did more than drop their record to 0-2. It exposed structural weaknesses on offense and special teams while leaving the defense to shoulder an unsustainable burden. Quarterback Joe Flacco was sacked four times, threw an interception that set up a short touchdown and lost a fumble returned for another score. Special teams added to the damage with a blocked punt and shaky punt returns, turning mistakes into quick points for Baltimore.

The defeat laid bare how uneven Cleveland’s foundation has become. The defense has contained marquee playmakers like Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and Joe Burrow, but offensive turnovers and breakdowns on special teams keep turning stops into quick points for opponents. As the schedule toughens with the Packers, Lions, Vikings and Steelers on tap, those problems are no longer isolated miscues but the very factors that will determine whether the Browns can stabilize their season.

Flacco and the Offensive Struggle

Flacco’s second start of the season produced some of the worst efficiency numbers of his 17-year career. He finished 17 of 34 for 187 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers. Outside the pocket, he went 0-for-5 with an interception, a sign of how thoroughly Baltimore took away his options. Cleveland’s receivers did little to help. Receiver Jerry Jeudy dropped another key pass, and second-year pass catcher Cedric Tillman’s lone highlight was a tipped touchdown catch that should have been intercepted.

The ground game offered modest improvement but remains inconsistent. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins led the way with 61 yards on 10 carries, showing burst and power that hint at long-term upside. Still, the Browns lack the explosive plays needed to flip field position or create quick scores. Without a vertical passing threat, they are left to piece together long drives of 10 to 12 plays, a difficult task in today’s NFL.

Special Teams Costly Again

Cleveland’s special teams issues were every bit as damaging as the offensive turnovers. A blocked punt set up a short Ravens touchdown, while rookie returner Isaiah Bond misjudged punts and left valuable hidden yardage on the field. Even though punter Corey Bojorquez continued to pin opponents deep and kicker Andre Szmyt converted all his kicks, the Browns lost the field position battle. Missed tackles in coverage and breakdowns in protection turned what should have been routine plays into game-swinging moments.

The team invested heavily in special teams depth during the offseason, but the return has been minimal. Losing veteran returner DeAndre Carter to injury forced Cleveland to shuffle roles, and the replacements have not provided the same stability. Without significant improvement, these mistakes will continue to hand opponents short fields and easy points—problems the Browns’ low-margin offense can least afford.

Defense Deserves More Support

The defense again provided Cleveland’s clearest reason for optimism. For three quarters the unit limited Lamar Jackson to 6.2 yards per pass attempt and held Derrick Henry to under four yards a carry. Baltimore’s first 10 points came on drives of just 24 yards apiece, showing how offensive and special teams miscues repeatedly undercut stout defensive stands.

Depth in the secondary remains a concern, especially after Denzel Ward exited with an injury, but the group has proven capable of slowing some of the league’s most dynamic players. Myles Garrett and the front seven consistently pressured Jackson, and the interior defensive line clogged running lanes. Yet without help from the offense and special teams, even a top-tier defense will eventually wear down. Sustaining this level of effort while the other units lag is not a formula the Browns can rely on week after week.

What It Means Going Forward

The Browns now face the undefeated Green Bay Packers before a trip to Detroit, followed by a road game in Pittsburgh. Each opponent features a defense capable of pressuring the quarterback and punishing turnovers. To stay competitive, Cleveland must give Flacco cleaner pockets, create opportunities for quick-strike plays and reestablish special teams as a neutral or positive factor rather than a liability.

The defense has already shown it can keep elite offenses in check. Whether that can translate into wins depends on how quickly the offense and special teams find answers. Without a sharper passing game, better run blocking and steadier special teams, the Browns risk letting a promising defense go to waste and watching their season slip away before mid-October.