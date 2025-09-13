The Cleveland Browns’ sluggish run game might soon get a jolt. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is on track to make his NFL debut Sunday in Baltimore, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Judkins’ first NFL action would come after a turbulent summer. Arrested in July for an alleged domestic incident with his girlfriend, he spent Wednesday at the NFL office in New York to discuss the case. Prosecutors declined to file charges in August, citing lack of evidence and a delayed report. The league is still reviewing the matter under its Personal Conduct Policy, but no suspension has been announced.

If he is clear or no ruling is made, Judkins will face a Ravens defense that led the league against the run in 2024. That’s no small challenge, but the Browns need the spark. In last week’s 17-16 loss to Cincinnati, Cleveland managed just 49 rushing yards on 24 carries. Fourth-round rookie Dylan Sampson led with 29 yards; Jerome Ford totaled eight.

Judkins’ offseason work could speed his transition. He stayed in shape, kept up with the playbook and impressed teammates in early drills. The Browns drafted Judkins 36th overall to eventually replace former star running back Nick Chubb and add more big-play pop. His vision and power at Ole Miss made him one of college football’s most dangerous runners. Those traits were evident Thursday, when he hit holes with authority and caught passes fluidly during the portion of practice open to reporters.

Cleveland will find out soon enough if that preparation translates on the field. For a team eager to avoid an 0-2 start and desperate to revive its ground game, Judkins’ potential debut is more than just a feel-good story. It could be the key to unlocking an offense that stalled in Week 1, and to jump-starting the Browns’ season before it slips further behind.