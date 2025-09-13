The buildup to Browns-Ravens has had everything: a legacy quarterback going back to his old home, a 30th-season celebration in Baltimore, and a little midweek chirping to spice up an already tense rivalry. Now it comes down to matchups. These five players are most likely to decide whether Cleveland can upset Baltimore in Week 2.

Joe Flacco, QB, Browns

Quarterback Joe Flacco moved the ball in Week 1 with long, clock-eating drives and finished 31 of 45 for 290 yards, but two tipped interceptions and two missed kicks flipped the outcome in a one-point loss to the Bengals. This week, the assignment gets tougher. He’ll return to a hostile M&T Bank Stadium, versus a Ravens front that can heat up late, and an emotional pregame backdrop that could spike the crowd noise on every third down. The plan for Flacco should be similar to what head coach Kevin Stefanski drew up against Cincinnati. The Browns want to win on early downs, lean into play-action, and take selective vertical shots rather than living in must-pass situations. If the Browns are asking a 40-year-old to throw 40-plus again, they’re inviting the kind of game-swinging rush or coverage disguise that Baltimore lives on. Take care of the ball, cash red-zone trips, and the upset door stays open.

Myles Garrett, EDGE, Browns

When the game tightened last week, Garrett took it over with two sacks on a single series and constant pocket stress that helped hold the Bengals to seven second-half yards. That closing gear matters against Lamar Jackson, whose off-schedule brilliance punishes loose rush lanes. Garrett’s impact goes beyond sack count. The All-Pro forces quicker launch points, alters route timing, and can wreck Baltimore’s tendency to marry gap runs with keepers and shot plays. The Browns do not need eight sacks to win in Baltimore; they need two or three snaps where Garrett flips field position or knocks the Ravens off schedule. If Cleveland’s offense plays a ball-control script, even one Garrett strip or drive-killing sack can be the hidden seven points of the day.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Cleveland rushed for only 49 yards on 24 carries in the opener, a 2.0-yards-per-carry figure that cannot travel. Enter Judkins, who is expected to play this week. The Browns drafted him to be the first- and second-down hammer, restoring structure to Stefanski’s offense. His profile fits the scheme. He is a downhill runner with contact-balance, enough burst to punish a crease, and functional third-down value when needed. Even 10–14 carries at four yards a pop would change everything for Flacco, turning second-and-9 into second-and-5 and unlocking play-action. Cleveland can also manufacture the run game with quick screens and angle routes to rookie Dylan Sampson, who caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards last week. Either way, Cleveland must find five or six efficient run wins to keep the pass rush honest.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

Baltimore’s quarterback is no longer just a threat with his legs; he’s a polished pocket operator who can layer throws to the sideline and punish single-high looks. Simply put, he’s as dynamic a thrower as he is a runner. The Ravens’ read-option menu forces edge defenders to play slow, and Jackson’s ball handling creates hesitation that turns six inches into six yards. Cleveland has two keys here. First, present muddied pictures pre-snap, then spin late to take away first reads and force hold-the-ball beats. Second, designate a spy at the right moments and make the edges collapse as a unit rather than winning individually and losing containment. Expect safety Grant Delpit or linebacker Carson Schwesinger to get turns as the mirror when defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz dials it up. Make Jackson earn drives with 10 plays instead of two explosives, and Cleveland can keep the Ravens limited.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

The front-page quotes found their way to running back Derrick Henry, but Sunday will be settled by leverage and tackling angles. Baltimore just watched Buffalo turn a big lead into a track meet, so a logical response is to let Henry reset the tempo and force Cleveland to prove it can hold up for four quarters. The Browns’ interior was built to penetrate, not just plug, which makes early down fits and backside cutoffs vital. If Henry is churning at five a carry, Baltimore’s whole play sheet opens. That means glance routes behind run action, tight end seams off keepers, and shot plays that punish greedy safeties. If he’s sitting at three a carry and facing second-and-long, Garrett and friends can attack with wider rush plans and chase negative plays.

Can the Browns Win?

Though the Browns are nearly two-touchdown underdogs, they still have a chance to win. That’s why they prepare all week and play the game on Sundays—to prove it.

Cleveland’s formula is to protect the ball, steal a possession, and let Garrett create one or two high-leverage swing plays. Baltimore’s formula is familiar: get to 24 by controlling situations for Jackson and letting Henry do the heavy lifting on first down. The hidden pivot is the Browns’ run efficiency. If Judkins gives them steadier down-and-distance and Sampson replicates his chain-moving work in the flats, Flacco can avoid obvious passing downs and take his calculated shots. If not, Baltimore’s crowd and pass rush will eventually find a mistake.

The Browns held the Bengals to seven total yards after halftime last week. That second-half defense is the version they need from the opening whistle in Baltimore. If they can bottle it for four quarters, they’ll have a real chance to spoil a party.