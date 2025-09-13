Former Browns wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins has started a new career as a firefighter, sharing the news in an Instagram post that quickly drew praise from former teammates and fans.

Higgins, 30, said he sought a path that would inspire his children and reflect his faith after he retired from the NFL in 2024. “When football ended, I kept asking myself: what now? what’s next?” he wrote. He turned to prayer and Scripture for direction, noting that one lesson stood out: Jesus put others first. “That kind of love and selflessness—that’s what I want my life to reflect,” Higgins said.

The move into firefighting, he explained, offers that opportunity. “Becoming a firefighter gives me that chance to show up when people need it most. To be the one running in when everyone else is running out. To save lives, or simply to stand beside someone on their worst day.” Higgins added that the adrenaline he feels when responding to emergencies matches the excitement he once found on game days.

Higgins played six seasons with the Browns after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016, finishing his NFL career with 137 catches for 1,890 yards and 12 touchdowns. He became a trusted target for quarterback Baker Mayfield and was part of Cleveland’s 2020 playoff run, highlighted by a win over Pittsburgh. After a brief stint with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, he signed a one-day contract to retire with the Browns in 2024.

Known for his “Hollywood” nickname and touchdown celebrations, Higgins used his announcement to emphasize personal growth over fame. “My kids need to see drive, purpose, a reason to keep pushing,” he said. “The same rush I felt under the lights is the same rush I get when I put on my boots and step into that fire.”

The football world noticed. Former teammate Jarvis Landry celebrated the post with a Bible verse about walking through fire without being harmed.

By shifting from professional sports to public service, Higgins says he has found lasting direction. “I found God. I found my purpose,” he wrote, closing with the confident words that once defined his playing style: “I’m him. Been him. Still him.”