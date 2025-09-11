Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit is far from a household name. Certainly not to the same level as Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Though to be fair, Delpit is still a starter, and he has been, mostly since he arrived as the 44th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, starting 53 of the 62 games he’s appeared in. While Delpit has had some strong seasons, including two years with over 100 tackles, Henry is an elite talent. Few would even dare to talk smack about the 6-foot-2, 252-pound future Hall of Famer.

Yet, Delpit apparently isn’t afraid of taking on Henry, which is good considering the Browns play the Ravens this Saturday, and he’ll undoubtedly be tasked with tackling the All-Pro RB.

However, according to Delpit, tackling Henry is “not hard.” Okay, tell that to the hundreds of others who have tried and failed.

GD always up to make a tackle pic.twitter.com/2z3bovzr7w — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2025

Delpit, of course, has already had more than a few run-ins with Henry. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound Delpit did manage to lay Henry out at one point last season when the Browns played the Ravens.

Still, when Delpit sees No. 22 in purple sprinting downfield directly at him, we don’t see how he wouldn’t be at least a bit nervous about the punishment ahead. After all, there’s a reason Henry is headed to the Canton Pro Football Hall of Fame once his career is all said and done, it’s because he’s incredibly hard to tackle.

