The Browns return to Cleveland at 0-2 facing a rested 2-0 Packers team with one of the NFL’s most balanced rosters. Both defenses rank among the league’s best in yards allowed per play, yet the storylines go well beyond the box score. Cleveland averages just 16.5 points per game and is still seeking a victory. The team also hasn’t recorded a takeaway since early December of last year. Here are five bold, data-driven predictions for Sunday’s matchup.

1. Browns defense forces multiple takeaways at last

Cleveland has gone nine straight games without winning the turnover battle and four straight without a single takeaway. That streak ends here.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love has a 106.9 passer rating against AFC teams but sees a steep drop when pressured, and the Packers are missing key pass-catchers Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft. Led by Myles Garrett, who ranks first in the NFL for individual pass-rush win rate, the Browns consistently achieve top-five pressure rates. This creates significant chances for strip sacks and tipped passes. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz emphasized this week that takeaways “come in bunches,” and the matchup of Cleveland’s one-gap front against Green Bay’s wide-zone run scheme could finally create those bounces the Browns have been waiting for.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

2. Special teams cost Cleveland critical field position

Even if the defense rises, special teams remain a major concern.

The Browns have already had a punt blocked, missed kicks and allowed long returns. Green Bay, meanwhile, is among the league leaders in average starting field position, benefiting from strong returns and punting. If punter Corey Bojorquez is again under heavy pressure and Cleveland’s coverage units continue to miss tackles, the Packers can set up short fields that neutralize Cleveland’s defensive strength and create easy scoring chances.

3. Kevin Stefanski simplifies the offense—and the run game shows life

Cleveland’s offense has scored more than 20 points only once in its last 20 games. To change that, Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees are expected to streamline protections and reduce pre-snap motion to help a struggling line.

The Browns offensive line struggled with misreads on basic pulls and blown slide protections last week. Expect heavier 12-personnel sets with rookie back Quinshon Judkins and tight ends David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. to attack inside gaps. Green Bay’s defense is elite, but it can be tested on direct runs; the Packers have allowed 4.2 yards per carry on A-gap attempts. A simplified scheme could free Judkins for the first explosive runs of his career and give quarterback Joe Flacco manageable second and third downs.

It’s a bold prediction for the Browns to be simple in this matchup.

4. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. scores his first NFL touchdown

Despite offensive struggles, rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has been a bright spot with reliable hands and growing snap counts.

Green Bay plays a two-high shell on over 60 percent of snaps, a coverage that can leave seams open for tight ends on play action. Fannin has averaged 7.8 yards after the catch per reception, and with the Browns leaning into heavier sets, he is poised to become a red-zone target. Look for Flacco to find Fannin off a bootleg or quick seam route for Cleveland’s first touchdown of the day.

5. Packers pass rush sacks Joe Flacco at least five times

The Packers have registered 52 pressures in two games, and their pass-rush duo of Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary presents nightmare matchups.

Cleveland’s offensive line has already allowed pressure on 37 percent of dropbacks. Left tackle Dawand Jones has been inconsistent. Flacco, one of the league’s least mobile quarterbacks, has produced negative expected points added on plays outside the pocket this season. Unless the Browns can run the ball effectively, Green Bay’s relentless front is positioned to record at least five sacks and keep Cleveland’s offense stuck below 20 points again.

Green Bay rolls over the Browns, as Cleveland may start considering a quarterback change.