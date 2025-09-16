The Cleveland Browns were off the field on Monday night, but two familiar faces made sure the franchise remained part of the NFL conversation. Former Browns stars Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb—cornerstones of Cleveland’s 2020 playoff run—went head-to-head as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Houston Texans 20-19.They both delivered signature moments, highlighting what the Browns once had and ultimately let go. A post-game hug at midfield perfectly captured their shared history and bittersweet triumph, reminding Browns fans of what they had.

A Prime-Time Duel Between Old Friends

Late in the fourth quarter, Chubb looked every bit the back who once carried Cleveland’s offense. With the Texans trailing by a point, he took a handoff, slipped through a crease on the right side and sprinted 25 yards for a go-ahead touchdown just before the two-minute warning. For Browns fans, it was a familiar sight—Chubb breaking tackles and finishing with power.

But Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the same 2018 draft as Chubb, answered right back. Leading the Buccaneers with trademark grit, he converted a desperate fourth-and-10 by breaking a sure sack and racing 15 yards for a first down. He then completed five straight passes to set up Rachaad White’s game-winning two-yard run with six seconds remaining.

Cleveland Watches and Wonders

For a Browns team sitting at 0-2, the spectacle was bittersweet. Chubb left in free agency last spring after two serious knee injuries, while Mayfield was traded in 2022 in favor of Deshaun Watson. Both moves were pitched as part of a long-term plan. Yet on Monday night, Chubb proved he still has finishing power and Mayfield showed the improvisation and poise that once made him Cleveland’s franchise quarterback.

Their success throws the Browns’ current struggles into sharper relief. The offense has yet to score more than 17 points in a game, turnovers have repeatedly undercut stout defensive efforts, and the passing attack lacks explosive plays. Watching two ex-cornerstones shine on national television only deepens Cleveland fans’ regrets about the franchise’s roster decisions.

The contrast is hard to ignore. Chubb has quickly become a focal point in Houston’s attack, while Mayfield has Tampa Bay undefeated following consecutive NFC South division championships. Cleveland, meanwhile, is searching for stability at quarterback and consistency along an injury-thinned offensive line. Monday’s game was more than a showcase for two former stars—it was a reminder of how quickly competitive windows close and how difficult they are to reopen.

As Browns fans digest another week of frustration, Mayfield and Chubb’s embrace at midfield lingered as a powerful image.

They are thriving elsewhere.