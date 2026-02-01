When the San Francisco 49ers re-hired former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh as their defensive coordinator during the 2025 offseason, it was praised as a good move. Saleh helped the 49ers’ defense improve from a unit that ranked 29th in points allowed in 2024 to one that ranked 13th.

Yet, once Saleh accepted the Tennessee Titans‘ head coaching job, many wondered how the 49ers would find a capable replacement. This time, Kyle Shanahan is turning to another experienced defensive mind with a strong background.

According to The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini, the 49ers are hiring former Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator. Morris, 49, has been an NFL head coach twice. Once with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more recently with the Falcons.

He also has four seasons of experience as an NFL defensive coordinator. First with the Falcons in 2020, then he spent 2021 to 2023 as Sean McVay’s defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams, helping them win Super Bowl LVI. It was the second time he’s been part of a coaching staff that won the Super Bowl, with his first coming as part of the Buccaneers in 2002.

Now, Morris aims for his third Super Bowl ring. This time, as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, he’ll get to face off against his old boss, McVay, twice per season. Sticking around in the NFC also gives him a greater chance of sticking it to his other former team, who have since moved forward with Kevin Stefanski as the head coach in Atlanta.

