Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss made an emotional return to ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown after his recent battle with cancer.

Moss, who had to step away from the broadcast to battle Stage 2 bile duct cancer, rejoined his colleagues for Week 1 coverage of the NFL.

The broadcast initially kicked off the program by sharing video of the Minnesota Vikings legend ringing the bell—an emotional symbol of having completed treatment.

“It was just a great day, man, shout out and love to my doctors, I remember seeing you guys on Super Bowl Sunday, and that was one of my goals to get here, and now all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, back with the family, man,” Moss said, sharing fist bumps with his colleagues.

“There will be no better news on this Week 1,” host Mike Greenberg rightly predicted.

"All my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I'm back with the family man."



Sunday NFL Countdown starts with congratulating Randy Moss getting through his cancer treatments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nV5fvWbQZV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2025

Randy Moss Returns After a Difficult Health Journey

Moss shared his cancer journey in a candid “Good Morning America” interview last week, describing symptoms like jaundice and the shock of his diagnosis despite a healthy lifestyle.

“I just think that when you live your life, you know, a certain type of way of, you know, eating right, taking care of your health, and all of a sudden you get diagnosed with cancer … I was overwhelmed,” he explained.

“It hit like a ton of bricks.”

Randy Moss stunned the sports world when he announced his decision to step away from his role on Sunday NFL Countdown to focus on a personal health challenge.

Moss’s announcement came after he was hit with viewer concerns about his appearance on the football broadcasts. The fears were specifically due to his eyes looking yellow during broadcasts.

He eventually shared that he had been battling cancer.

Moss disclosed that the cancer was found in his bile duct, specifically between his pancreas and liver. He had a procedure to place a stent in his liver and underwent a six-hour surgery known as a Whipple procedure to remove the cancer, after which he was hospitalized for six days.

He would also need to undergo chemotherapy and radiation as part of his treatment plan. Now, after that significant battle, Moss is back.

A Hall of Fame Career

Randy Moss has been a staple on Sunday NFL Countdown since joining ESPN in 2016.

Moss played for the New England Patriots from 2007 to 2010, and his tenure there is often highlighted as one of the most impactful periods in his career. His 2007 season – his first with the club – was when he set an NFL record with 23 touchdown receptions. He helped the Patriots achieve a perfect 16-0 regular season that year, although they lost in Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants in one of the greatest upsets of all time.

Randy Moss was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018, celebrated for his record-breaking career with teams like the Minnesota Vikings and the Patriots.

As a Dallas Cowboys fan, I’ll never forget his first Thanksgiving Day game. There, he reminded Jerry Jones that the team probably shouldn’t have skipped over him during the 1998 NFL Draft.

Moss had just three catches – three catches that went for 163 yards and three touchdowns, in one of the most absurd stat lines you’ll ever see.