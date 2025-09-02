Following TCU’s dominant 48-14 victory over North Carolina in their season opener, Horned Frogs veteran safety Bud Clark celebrated by trolling Jordon Hudson.

Who could blame him? Prior to the contest, all eyes were on Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend. Nobody paid attention to TCU.

Now, the Horned Frogs have gotten the college football world’s attention. And Clark celebrated by taking a swipe at the 73-year-old opposing coach and the apple of his eye.

“Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend,” Clark said in an Instagram livestream of the team’s locker room celebration. “He sad.”

‘He sad,’ is an understatement. He embarrassed.

"Belichick gotta call for his girlfriend."



TCU's Bud Clark in an IG Live session in the locker room after beating North Carolina.

Bill Belichick is ‘Sad’

Clark wasn’t the only one taking shots at Bill Belichick after the opening day beatdown inflicted by the Horned Frogs.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes noted that his team felt disrespected by the pre-game hype focused on Belichick, emphasizing that they wanted the game to be about them—and it ultimately was.

After the win, TCU posted video of the hype surrounding Belichick’s coaching debut and Dykes reminding his team that they would win if they remembered that college football is “a player’s game.”

This is a player's game.

TCU fans also took their own shots at the Bill and Jordon show.

One social media account noted that the Tar Heels quarterback, Max Johnson, is the same age as Belichick’s girlfriend.





North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson is the same age as Bill Belichick‘s girlfriend Jordon Hudson.



Max Johnson’s age: 24 years old



Jordon Hudson age: 24 years old



This is crazy… 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/HXdRlGUZQj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 2, 2025

Jordon is a Distraction

Bud Clark wasn’t just a bit player in the blowout victory either. He led the Horned Frogs in solo tackles and had a 25-yard pick-six that put his team up 17-7 late in the second quarter.

He was listed as a significant “Winner’ on Sportsnaut’s list of winners and losers following the game.

“TCU’s defense certainly responded after an ugly game-opening drive, but the home crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium was still bringing it in the second quarter when it was a 10-7 game,” reporter Matt Johnson wrote.

“That’s when Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark snatched the life out of the stadium, picking off (UNC quarterback Gio) Lopez and making a 25-yard house call. It felt like a turning point for the game.”

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was one of the few players under Belichick who spoke out on the mess caused by Hudson.

“You’re just thinking to yourself as well, ‘When you were on the Patriots, the whole goal was to eliminate all the distractions that can possibly happen while you’re on the team,’” Gronkowski said in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub.

“And don’t bring those distractions to the team and in the locker room, and we’re just looking down at the program in North Carolina, and it feels like there are just distractions 24/7 down there.”

The distractions were pretty glaring in week one. Maybe Jordon can help get it straightened out. Bill should probably give her a ring.

