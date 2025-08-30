Tom Brady is a Fox broadcaster, which prevents him from holding an official role within the Las Vegas Raiders organization. However, his influence still looms large, with his friend and trainer, Alex Guerrero, on the team’s staff.

The Raiders can reunite defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with one of his most productive players and counter their Week 1 opponent’s shrewd transaction. Raiders Daily highlights Guerrero’s role and the gamesmanship leading up to the season opener.

Raiders Implement TB12 Method, Hire Tom Brady’s Trainer

The Raiders have fully embraced the Tom Brady experience, with him as a consultant and his trainer, Alex Guerrero, taking on a staff position.

The Athletic’s Tashan Reed shared details on Guerrero’s role.

“Guerrero’s title — wellness coordinator — is intentionally nebulous,” Reed rote. “It gives him purview over all training staff operations, including strength and conditioning, nutrition, medical and mental health.”

It’s Guerrero’s first offseason in a formal capacity with an NFL team. So far, the Raiders feel as though he’s made a difference because they’ve been able to avoid non-contact injuries. Lonnie Johnson Jr. broke his fibula after taking a hit at training camp. Aidan O’Connell fractured his wrist on a play in which an Arizona Cardinals defender strip-sacked him.

Reed highlighted one of Guerrero’s primary goals as part of the Raiders’ training staff.

“The primary focus for Guerrero is to limit non-contact, soft tissue injuries,” Reed wrote. “To do that, the Raiders have put an added emphasis on “prehab” workouts that intend to strengthen and increase the functionality of areas of the body that are particularly susceptible to injury.”

With Brady’s stamp of approval, Guerrero will work with the players to prevent injuries. When significant body issues inevitably arise in a physical game, he’s there to work with the staff to help expedite recovery.

Maybe we’ll see one of these Raiders play at a high level into their mid-40s like Brady.

New Free Agent Jabrill Peppers Has Ties to Patrick Graham

On Friday, the New England Patriots made a surprise cut, releasing Jabrill Peppers. Many of their fans questioned the move:

Peppers could draw interest from Las Vegas. Between 2020 and 2021, he played two seasons under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham with the New York Giants. The versatile defender, who can line up in both safety positions and take on slot duties, recorded 91 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks and an interception in the first of those two campaigns.

Peppers primarily plays safety, which is a position that the Raiders could look to strengthen with veteran experience.

In nickel formation, with Jeremy Chinn in the slot, Isaiah Pola-Mao and Chris Smith II are the starting safeties. Smith has only played 33 defensive snaps in his career. Tristin McCollum, whom the team claimed off waivers Thursday, is the third active safety.

Though Peppers may not fit head coach Pete Carroll‘s ideal height and weight thresholds for a defensive back, the 5-foot-11, 217-pounder is a reliable tackler who had his most productive year in Graham’s system. That said, multiple suitors may be interested in signing him.

Patriots Claim Thayer Munford Jr. Off Waivers

New England made a strategic move, signing Thayer Munford Jr. to its practice squad. The Patriots will host the Raiders in Week 1. They may have brought in Munford to get some intel on Las Vegas’ preparation for the season opener.

Munford could work his way into a long-term stay in New England, though. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was the Raiders head coach when the team selected the offensive lineman in the seventh round of the 2022 draft and started him for several games.

In three preseason games, Munford struggled in pass protection, allowing seven pressures and a sack, per Pro Football Focus. Las Vegas waived him and signed Stone Forsythe to address the swing tackle role.

As McDaniels game plans for the Raiders, he will likely pick Munford’s brain, and he may call him up from the practice squad for a revenge game against their former team.

