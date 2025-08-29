Since the roster cutdown deadline, the Las Vegas Raiders have made multiple tweaks to their roster, which means they could bring in competition for prominent roles.

Over the past few days, the Raiders have made a few under-the-radar moves to fill out their practice squad and upgrade the back end of the roster. Still, general manager John Spytek should take a big swing at a starting-caliber player who can help the team at one of its weakest positions.

Though it’s a thin pool of notable free agents ahead of Week 1, three players stand out as potential difference-makers for a defense that has some question marks.

Safety Jabrill Peppers

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The New England Patriots released Jabrill Peppers on Friday. He’s a free agent who’s not subject to waivers.

Between 2020 and 2021, Peppers played for the New York Giants under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. He had his most productive year in the first of those two campaigns, recording 91 tackles, eight for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an interception.

According to Pro Football Focus, the 29-year-old has logged 1,804 snaps at free safety, 1,760 snaps as a box safety, and 902 snaps as a slot defender.

With Peppers’ versatility and familiarity in Graham’s system, he could be another chess piece for the Raiders’ defense. He would fill a need at safety when Jeremy Chinn is the nickelback.

Defensive Lineman Morgan Fox

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After releasing Christian Wilkins, general manager John Spytek should stock the defensive line with as many productive players as possible.

Even though the Raiders traded cornerback Jakorian Bennett for defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV, they can add Morgan Fox, who’s had recent success rushing the passer.

Since 2022, Fox has recorded 15.5 sacks and 42 pressures. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, he’s lined up on the interior and on the outside. He would be a decent model for Tyree Wilson, who could see action in multiple spots across the front line this year.

Safety Justin Simmons

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas is thin at safety with a rotation of three players when Jeremy Chinn lines up in the slot position. Chris Smith II will play alongside Isaiah Pola-Mao in the nickel formation.

The Raiders lack a proven ball-hawking safety in their secondary. Lonnie Johnson Jr. may return from a broken fibula at some point this season, but he’s recorded just one interception in the previous three years.

Justin Simmons can provide leadership and still force takeaways. He’s recorded at least two interceptions in all nine of his pro campaigns.

Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Simmons allowed an 81.9 passer rating in coverage, giving up just 6.2 yards per target. At 31, the 10th-year veteran can be a difference-maker in the defensive backfield.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.