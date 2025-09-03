The Cleveland Browns are days away from kicking off their 2025 NFL regular season campaign against the Cincinnati Bengals. And they are no closer to getting Quinshon Judkins signed to his rookie contract.

“As far as I have heard, I have not sensed momentum there,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport told Inside Coverage on Wednesday about contract talks. “Unless the offers changed, I don’t know that Quinshon Judkins does a deal until the NFL weighs in on what it feels about his allegations of domestic violence. If there was a resolution there, they would probably do a deal. I haven’t sensed it. Maybe it’s possible, but I haven’t sensed it.”

The former Ohio State was the 36th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft by the Browns. While he took part in offseason rookie camp, the talented running back’s rookie season is now in limbo after he was accused of domestic violence over the summer.

Last month, prosecutors in South Florida decided not to go forward with potential charges against the NFL newbie. Seemingly setting up an eventual contract signing with Cleveland. However, discussions have reportedly stalled in recent weeks as the league undergoes its own investigation into the allegations.

“Though Cleveland second-round pick Quinshon Judkins will not face any charges, he and the Browns still have been unable to reach a deal. And may not until the end of any NFL investigation,” ESPN NFL expert Adam Schefter reported in August.

The NFL will not be pressured to expedite an investigation to benefit the Browns. So it is anyone’s guess when it will be completed, and he and the team can finally come to terms on a deal. Heading into the summer, Judkins was the odds-on favorite to be the Cleveland Browns RB1 in Week 1 against the Bengals.