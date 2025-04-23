NFL insider makes definitive statement on Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in Shedeur Sanders

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers find their next franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft? For now, they hold the 21st overall pick in the first round, which could be used to target someone like Shedeur Sanders, if he’s available.

Previous reports suggested Steelers coach Mike Tomlin “really likes” Sanders, which could be enough to help influence a decision if the Colorado quarterback is still available at 21. However, ESPN’s Peter Schrager provides an opposite take, believing that the Steelers actually “don’t like” Sanders.

Schrager added that some sources have indicated that the Steelers aren’t all that interested in the QB prospect many have been linking Pittsburgh to.

So, if the Steelers don’t address the most important position in football, where else would they turn? Speculation points to the Steelers potentially prioritizing positions like defensive tackle or running back instead.

Considering this draft class has a deep talent pool of rushers and interior defenders, the Steelers shouldn’t have any problems finding the upgrades they seek, but if it’s not Sanders, how will the franchise address the QB position?

Meanwhile, if not the Steelers, where could Sanders end up? Finding a first-round fit is becoming tougher by the minute, but there’s always the possibility of a team trading back into the end of the first, snatching him up before another team can.

