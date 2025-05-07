Pittsburgh Steelers could be planning to trade for another WR2 after dealing Pickens

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised everyone with Wednesday morning’s announcement that George Pickens had been traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2026 third-rounder plus a 2027 fifth-round pick. Now, the Steelers need another WR2 to help take attention away from their new arrival DK Metcalf.

Yet, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, trading for New York Jets receiver Allen Lazard is now “in play” for the Steelers. Naturally, trading for Lazard, a former member of the Green Bay Packers and current Jets player, would only further stoke the flames and invite more speculation of Aaron Rodgers’ eventual arrival.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jets receiver Allen Lazard is “in play” to be traded to the Steelers.



Why Lazard? Because Rodgers completely and totally trusts him. And Lazard, for whatever reason, performs much better with Rodgers than he does without him. (At one point during his first year in New York, during Rodgers’s season-long injury absence, Lazard became a healthy scratch.)



Lazard recently slashed his 2025 salary from $11 million to $2.5 million, with $1.75 million of it guaranteed. That becomes a downright bargain for the Steelers, who suddenly have a gaping hole on the depth chart behind DK Metcalf.” PFT’s Mike Florio on Allen Lazard to Pittsburgh Steelers

Lazard has spent all seven seasons of his career catching passes from Rodgers, so it only makes sense that he’d follow him to Pittsburgh too. But first, the Steelers will have to work out a trade that makes sense for both sides.

Being that Lazard had just 530 yards and six touchdowns last season, matching trade compensation shouldn’t be too difficult. In fact, it will likely only cost the Steelers a Day 3 draft pick.

While Lazard would certainly bring some much-needed experience to the Steelers’ receiving corps, they could probably aim higher if their goal is to find a new complementary receiver to play opposite Metcalf.

