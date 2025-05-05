Pittsburgh Steelers blown away by new draftee’s ‘relentless’ work ethic

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers added seven players in the 2025 NFL Draft, starting with former Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon with the 21st overall pick in the first round. Typically a team that drafts well, the Steelers are counting on Harmon to provide immediate production in the trenches, but sometimes the best picks come in the later rounds.

As much as they like Harmon, another player, former Ohio State quarterback Will Howard, has already made a strong impression since Pittsburgh made him the 185th overall pick in the sixth round.

According to Sports Illustrated, Howard requested the Steelers’ offensive playbook just shortly after he was drafted last Sunday. He didn’t even wait one night to celebrate, Howard wanted to dive in right away, yet, that’s exactly why the Steelers became so infatuated with Howard during the draft process.

“We were going to give you the weekend off, but this relentless work ethic is exactly why we drafted you.” Steelers QB coach Tom Arth on Will Howard

Howard was the youngest quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft by a full two years, yet, he’s already showing his maturity. Despite leading the Buckeyes to a College Football National Championship win, Howard’s draft celebration had to wait a while thanks to being the eighth quarterback selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

While Howard is likely in line to become the team’s third-string quarterback, behind what may become a QB room led by Aaron Rodgers and complemented by Mason Rudolph, as a new draftee, he has the upper hand over former UDFA (undrafted free agent) Skylar Thompson.

