NFL reporters sheds light on odds of Philadelphia Eagles trading Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was one of the likeliest trade candidates to be moved during the 2025 NFL Draft, with general manager Howie Roseman shopping the pass-catcher throughout the offseason. While Philadelphia hasn’t drafted a tight end through the first five rounds, a trade might still be on the table.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo appeared on the Anthony Gargano Show on Friday explaining that Goedert is more likely to be traded than Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the next couple of days. As for the likelihood of a deal being made, the NFL insider called it a coin flip.

Dallas Goedert stats (ESPN): 42 receptions, 496 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns

Philadelphia only had its second-round pick on Day 2, using the 64th overall selection on safety Andrew Mukuba. On Day 3, the Eagles spent a fourth-round pick on defensive lineman Ty Robinson and then made four picks in Round 5.

Roseman’s selections might’ve opened the door to Goedert remaining with the team next season. Philadelphia added cornerback Mac McWilliams (145th overall pick), linebacker Smael Mondon Jr (161st overall pick) and center Drew Kendall (168th overall pick).

Dallas Goedert contract (Spotrac): $11.764 million cap hit in 2025

Strengthening the potential for Goedert to remain on the Eagles roster is the number of tight ends already selected. The Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks all devoted top 50 picks to tight ends. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans all addressed the position in the first four rounds.

With no starting-caliber tight ends likely remaining on the board, Philadelphia faces the choice of keeping Goedert as an impactful contributor or flipping him for a 2026 draft pick with Grant Calcaterra becoming the starter in 2025. It seems increasingly possible that Philadelphia sticks with Goedert through the summer.

